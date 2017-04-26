Wine and dine at The Betsy-South Beach’s Grape Escape happy hour

The bar

The lobby bar at The Betsy-South Beach offers prime proximity to the action of Ocean Drive but with a lot more class. Sipping drinks amidst indoor palm trees and divans with bold, eclectic prints, you’ll find a sophisticated crowd of locals and visitors here that is not at all the Ocean Drive crowd you probably remember from spring break.

Read More: The Betsy-South Beach is not your average Ocean Drive hotel

The deal

A newly launched Grape Escape happy hour at the lobby bar offers unlimited wine and Prosecco daily for $19 from 5-6:30 p.m., paired with specially priced light bites from LT Steak & Seafood ranging in price from $3-$9.

Something to sip

For a nice refresher, The Betsy-South Beach offers a delightful grapefruit rose from St. Tropez that pairs well with oysters and sushi. If you’re itching to move from vino to something stronger, try the Miami Margarita. Made with orange bitters, agave syrup, silver tequila, sliced kiwi and half of a crushed jalapeno, it offers a bit of sweet with a major kick. If you want to feel like you’re really on vacation, the Hemingway Daiquiri blends white rum, Luxardo Maraschino cherry liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup and grapefruit juice.

Miami Margarita

Hemingway Daiquiri

Something to savor

Off the happy hour menu, opt for the wagyu beef tataki, served with crispy rice, soy, grated daikon and truffle aioli, the yellowtail and jalapeno roll, served with grated ginger, avocado and soy glaze, and the short rib bao bun (pair it with a glass of Villa Wolf Gewurztraminer wine from Germany). For a dessert as delicious as it is Instagram-worthy, order the Ananas Gildas, a confection of banana-passion fruit and pina colada sorbet, pomegranate caramel and meringue.

Wagyu beef tataki

Yellowtail and jalapeno roll

The recipe

The Hemingway Daiquiri

1 1/2 ounce of Clement white rum

1/2 ounce of Luxardo Maraschino cherry liqueur

1/2 ounce of lime juice

1/2 ounce of simple syrup

3/4 ounces of grapefruit juice

Add all the ingredients in a shaker, shake with ice and strain. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.