The Best Unofficial Events of SOBEWFF 2017

No need to be under the umbrella of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to find great dining events in South Florida this week.

Here are some of our favorite non-SOBEWFF events this week:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

With the South Beach Wine & Food Festival taking place at the end of February, it’s an exciting time for Pao’s monthly culinary series Chef Collective. This month, Faena has chosen prominent Miami-based Chef Michael Pirolo to collaborate on a menu with Pao restaurant’s Executive Chef Paul Qui.

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

RSVP: 786-655-5600

Cost: $115/person. Tickets here.

Faena’s Los Fuegos

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Join South America’s most celebrated chef, Francis Mallmann, for an intimate evening reception and dining experience under the stars on presented by Terrazas de Los Andes. This exclusive event begins with a special welcome reception at Faena Hotel Miami Beach’s idyllic Tree of Life, where guests will enjoy curated wine selections and small bites with renowned Chef Francis Mallmann followed by a family-style dinner at Los Fuegos joined by Terrazas de Los Andes Brand Ambassador, Dino Altomare.

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Tickets: 786-655-5600

Cost: $195/person. Tickets here.

Pubbelly Childhood SOBEWFF Memories Dinner

In collaboration with Miami Ink’s clothing line, Ruthless & Toothless, Chef Jose Mendin will be serving up a collection of original dishes inspired by his childhood memories, alongside friends Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette, both James Beard Award winners and owners of Toro, a Barcelona-style tapas restaurant located in Boston’s South End. Additionally, there will be an exclusive appearance by Darren Brass, of the celebrated reality show, Miami Ink.

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: Pubbelly, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach, 305-532-7555

Cost: $85 per person

Pawn Broker rooftop bar at The Langford hotel

SOBEWFF After Party at Pawn Broker

Will Rivas, Beverage Director of The Pubbelly Group, will be hosting nationally-renowned bartender, Yael Vengroff of LA’s The Spare Room, for an after-party sponsored by Avion Tequila. The evening will feature music and a unique collaboration bringing the best from the West Coast to the Sunshine State.

Time: 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Pawn Broker, 121 SE 1st St. 305-420-2200

No tickets necessary.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Eats, Rhymes, and Life event Hosted at Alter and Sponsored by Breakthru Beverage and East Hotel.

This two-part event features a 7-930PM Interactive 5 Course Dinner with Beverage and Music Pairings from Chefs Brad Kilgore and Brandon Brumback Co-Hosted by Jarobi White of Tribe Called Quest at Alter (223 NW 23rd ST.) Then, from 10-1130 PM Musical Performance by Jarobi White from A Tribe Called Quest and Prodigy from Mobb Deep. Passed Bites from Chef Jarobi White during the performance and Cocktails, Drinks, and Wine available. At 1230am-an After Party on the 40th Floor of East Hotel, DJ set by Prodigy of Mobb Deep, Cocktails and Wines Offered from Breakthru Beverage.

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Alter, 223 NW 23rd ST, Wynwood. 305-573-5996.

Cost: $250 per person

Late Night Ramen at Pubbelly Sushi SOBEWFF

If you’re still hungry after all those SOBEWFF events head to Pubbelly Sushi to satisfy your midnight cravings and indulge in late-night ramen made by noodle expert Richie Nakano, formerly of Hapa Ramen in San Francisco and Pubbelly’s king of swine Jose Mendin. Plus, enjoy the sounds of DJ Terry Cloth who will be mixing beats all night long.

Time: 12-3 a.m. Pubbelly Sushi, 1421 20th St., Miami Beach. 305-532-7555

No tickets necessary.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Izzy’s Fish & Oyster “Oh Baby I Like It Raw” Guest Chef Dinner Series with Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer. The fun starts at 10 pm and the two guest chefs on deck will be Boston favorites, Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer of The Little Donkey. The Bostonians, Jamie B. and Ken, will be putting their spin on Scallop Crudo and Tuna Tataki. Jamie plans to keep it tropical with his Florida Citrus and White Soy Ponzu inspired dressed oyster. $25 will get you a selection of raw dishes, two (2) signature cocktails from Izzy’s and bottomless Rosé. Guest DJ YSL will be spinning her beats throughout the night

Time: 10pm.

Where: Izzy’s Fish & Oyster, 423 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305.397.8843

Cost: $25