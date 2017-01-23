Treat your mouth to these 5 Coconut Grove restaurants

A little bohemian, a little Bahamian, and altogether fascinating, Coconut Grove or “The Grove” is a place to stroll tree-lined streets, pop in at galleries, boutiques and bookstores and savor a waterfront ambiance.

The Grove is also a culinary destination, offering a variety of international cuisines to please your palate.

Add these five spots to your list of must-try restaurants:

1. Ariete A New American-style restaurant, Ariete is relatively new to the Grove, but it has won over fans quickly with its French and Cuban cuisine. Ariete has an extensive wine list for the right spirits to pair with your entree. Try the duck confit, which is complemented with cranberry, sweet potato and turnips in an apple glaze. Show details

Show map 305-444-7272

http://www.arietemiami.com/ 3540 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133 Take me there

2. Bombay Darbar Bombay Darbar offers standout Indian food just blocks away from shopping at CocoWalk. For an authentic gastronomic experience, Bombay Darbar is a go-to for locals and tourists alike. The restaurant serves a variety of vegetable, chicken, lamb and fish dishes. Show details

Show map 305-444-7272

www.bombaydarbar.com 2901 Florida Ave, Miami, FL 33133 Take me there

3. Kitchen 33 Kitchen 33 lifts Peruvian-Asian fusion cuisine to new heights and is quite popular with local foodies. The self-proclaimed “Best Peruvian Restaurant in Miami” does not disappoint. Enjoy the tapas-style offerings and be sure to ask about Kitchen 33’s private wine collection. Show details

Show map 786-899-0336

33kitchen.com 3195 Commodore Plaza Miami, FL 33133 Take me there

4. Glass and Vine Glass and Vine is a newbie worth noting in the Grove, with outside-the-box dishes. Its 21-item entree menu is evenly parceled into three categories: garden, sea and land. Order the sea scallops, which is paired with cauliflower, hazelnuts, brown butter and roasted lemon. Show details

Show map 305-200-5268

glassandvine.com 2820 McFarlane Rd Miami, FL 33133 Take me there