The ultimate guide to brunch in South Miami

Winner of numerous “Best of” distinctions, Rok Brgr serves creative burgers and comfort foods made with farm-fresh ingredients in an atmospheric gastropub setting.

Chicago-style brick walls, dark wood furnishings and a large outdoor patio add to the stylish and comfortable ambience. The extensive brunch menu features the Benedict Bar, where you choose your base (English muffin, waffle or biscuit); topping (bacon, lobster or short rib) and type of Hollandaise sauce plus thick cut challah French toast and the pancakes of the day. Breakfast snacks and signature dishes are also available and include the Hangover Sandwich, chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits, along with a few of Rok Brgr’s signature burgers, such as the Morning Glory Burger. A DJ spins on Sundays and mimosas and bloody Marys are bottomless. But don’t just visit Rok Brgr for brunch. Be sure to go on a Monday when every burger is only $10. Don’t miss the Drunken Pretzel and the Sweet Caroline and be sure to order the short rib Mac and Cheese.