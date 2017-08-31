The ultimate guide to brunch in South Miami
Brunch, the latest great American pastime, has become a must on Sundays throughout South Florida. For many it’s the new “night out,” for others, it’s just an extension of the night before. Like most Miami neighborhoods, South Miami has a solid spattering of destinations for brunchers of every kind. Whether you crave decadence, comfort food, boozy-brunch, relaxed local ambience or quaint and creative fare, South Miami’s got it all.
Winner of numerous “Best of” distinctions, Rok Brgr serves creative burgers and comfort foods made with farm-fresh ingredients in an atmospheric gastropub setting.
Chicago-style brick walls, dark wood furnishings and a large outdoor patio add to the stylish and comfortable ambience. The extensive brunch menu features the Benedict Bar, where you choose your base (English muffin, waffle or biscuit); topping (bacon, lobster or short rib) and type of Hollandaise sauce plus thick cut challah French toast and the pancakes of the day. Breakfast snacks and signature dishes are also available and include the Hangover Sandwich, chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits, along with a few of Rok Brgr’s signature burgers, such as the Morning Glory Burger. A DJ spins on Sundays and mimosas and bloody Marys are bottomless. But don’t just visit Rok Brgr for brunch. Be sure to go on a Monday when every burger is only $10. Don’t miss the Drunken Pretzel and the Sweet Caroline and be sure to order the short rib Mac and Cheese.
Synonymous with comfort food in South Miami, Whisk’s brunch is both fairly-priced and appeals to a wide variety of palates. You’ll feel right at home in this cozy restaurant, which resembles a house in the Deep South. Meals are prepared with high quality, local, seasonal and organic products. Along with the more traditional brunch favorites like buttermilk pancakes, the Country Breakfast, Juevos Rancheros and Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy are top picks.
George’s prides itself on being the place for celebrations: “birthdays, fake birthdays, plastic surgery…” you name it. If you are celebrating, George’s brings out the sparkling, gigantic candle burst and blasts the music and turns up the lights to command the attention of everyone in the restaurant. As you can imagine, brunch is an all-day celebration at this energetic restaurant, where each guest is greeted with a complimentary glass of Champagne. Brunch servings are ample with unlimited Mimosas. Recommendations include the marinated chicken, pork chops, ahi tuna, sea bass and steak tartare, in addition to traditional breakfast items.
A South Miami staple for nearly thirty years, Deli Lane is an integral part of the community, with a loyal following of locals, who enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and unique recipes. The weekend brunch has become a go-to for both people passing through and staying in South Miami. Brunch features a variety of different versions of Eggs Benedict. The Floridian Benedict is a house specialty and the Mighty Wrap and Cross-fit Soul Omelet are part of the “Fit Life” menu. Chef Jahn Kirchoff proudly boasts of the book he wrote “on Sunday Brunch in South Miami.” In addition to Sunday brunch, Deli Lane serves breakfast all day every day.
Threefold Café is the place to go for barista-prepared premium coffee, made with freshly roasted beans from Panther Coffee. Threefold’s gourmet breakfast menu is composed of premium locally sourced seasonal produce prepared and presented in a unique way, served all day on Saturdays and Sundays. The space is relaxed and service is attentive and friendly. Top picks include the Smashed Avo-Haas avocado, Portobello mushrooms and Feta cheese piled high on Zac the Baker bread; East in the West-egg poached in a tomato stew with sautéed spinach and the Not So French Toast-French toast layers stuffed with ricotta cheese and prosciutto.