The best burger in Miami? This ‘house party’ wants you to choose

The Pincho Burger will be among the competitors at Hamburger House Party on March 10.
By Carlos FríasFor Miami.com

Every list of the best burgers in Miami leaves out the one critic who matters the most: You.

The Hamburger House Party hopes to remedy that.

Blogger and burger connoisseur Sef Gonzalez (aka the Burger Beast) has handpicked 19 of his favorite burgers to compete in his annual burger festival at Magic City Casino. There are big consequences. The People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice on March 10  will win spots in next year’s Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

At last week’s Burger Bash, Miami-area restaurants’ burgers took home two of the major awards and $15,000  in prize money. The House Party judges will include South Beach festival founder Lee Brian Schrager and “Hamburger America” author George Motz for the critics’ prize.

But don’t expect wacky burgers. Gonzalez said there will be no “stunt burgers” with 10 patties or topped with “10 million different things. That’s an abomination,” he joked.

Instead, expect burgers of different styles — char-grilled, flat-top fried, smash burgers. He has even invited a couple of his favorite out-of-state burger makers among the 19.

“It’s all based on taste,” Gonzalez said. “Generally stunt burgers don’t really taste good. It’s just a gimmick for Instagram.”

The event also includes a dessert competition. Competitors include bakeries such as BreadMan Miami, which innovated a hotly debated Croqueta Cake, late-night cookie delivery Night Owl, Wynwood’s Federal Donuts and the tres leches from Kendall’s Empanada Harry’s.

Tickets for the 21-and-older event can be purchased at HamburgerHouseParty.com.

Hamburger House Party

When: March 10, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Magic City Casino

Tickets: HamburgerHouseParty.com

450 NW 37th Ave, Miami
