The bar

The Bar at Level 25 at the Conrad Miami Hotel

The vibe

Sleek, sophisticated, yet strangely cozy, Conrad Miami’s The Bar at Level 25 is not your average hotel lobby bar. Its warm, golden lighting and friendly bartenders invite guests to linger over craft cocktails, while its newspaper-style menus feature plenty of insightful and engaging articles alongside their food and drinks for your perusing pleasure.

Something to sip

The Bar at Level 25’s Old Cuban is a creative and oh-so-Miami spin on the traditional Old Fashion. Instead of whiskey or bourbon, it features Bacardi 8 rum, mint sprigs, Angostura bitters, lime and a little bit of Prosecco.

The Old Cuban at the Bar at Level 25

Other sips

For something floral and crisp, the Thyme Well Spent combines Absolut vodka, St. Germaine, fresh grapefruit and thyme sprigs.

Thyme Well Spent at the Bar at Level 25

Something to savor

The Taste of Miami appetizer at the Bar at Level 25

If you develop the munchies, order a Taste of Miami Cuban-inspired appetizer sampler, which comes with grouper ceviche, braised short rib empanadas, Cuban sandwiches, chorizo and manchego cheese croquettes, avocado fries, and plantain chips. The whole ordeal is presented in an original Cuban cigar box.

The rest

The Bar at Level 25

1395 Brickell Ave., Miami

(305) 503-6500

The recipe

The Old Cuban

1 ½ ounce of Bacardi 8 rum

½ ounce of simple syrup

6 Mint Sprigs

3 Lime Wedges

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Topped with Prosecco

In mixing glass, muddle the mint, lime, simple syrup and bitters. Add the rum, fill with ice, shake and strain into a red wine glass filled with ice. Top with Prosecco and garnish with a mint leaf.