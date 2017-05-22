Burger Beast found some of Miami’s best burgers hidden in the most unexpected places

May is National Burger Month and Miami.com’s guest writer, the Burger Beast , is your guide this month to all things burger related.

Have you ever walked into a restaurant that specializes in anything but the glorious b urger, yet they give it the love and respect it deserves? They do exist.

One of the last things you’d consider ordering at these restaurants is a burger. But they’ve all crafted some beauties. Next time you’re at a spot you wouldn’t expect to find a great b urger, but one is on the menu, take a chance on it.

It might become one of your favorites.

A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion The Amari Burger at A-Mari-Mix BurgerBeast.com A-Mari-Mix is Westchester’s best kept secret. I absolutely love the menu filled with Mexican- Cuban-inspired dishes. The last thing I expected to find here was an incredible burger . You need to be able to handle some heat to really enjoy this one. If you’re a chili head, you can ask them to kick up the burn level. The Burger : Amari Burger (all-beef burger topped with cheese, grilled jalapeños, onions, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pink and arbol sauce.) Show details

The Fish House of Miami The Southern Pride Burger at Fish House of MiamiBurgerBeast.com I’m not much of a seafood eater, but on occasion I do dabble in shrimp and lobster dishes. Ironically enough, my go-to dish at the Fish House is their blackened chicken on garlic cream linguini (if you ate at Cami’s back in the day, it’s the same recipe), but there’s also a burger section on the menu. The Burger: Southern Pride Burger (half pound of Black Angus beef burger topped with bacon, cheese & sautéed onions). It’s a nice, bulky and beefy patt, which hits on all cylinders when you add sautéed onions. Show details

Ms. Cheezious Patty melt at Ms. CheeziousBurgerBeast.com When you think of Ms. Cheezious, you conjure images in your head of ooey gooey melty sandwiches. When I daydream of Ms. Cheezious, I imagine their patty melt jumping an old country fence over and over in quick succession. I don’t need a psychologist to tell I’m infatuated with this sammy. I’m a major chorizo and pimento cheese fanboy, so that helps too. The Burger: Patty Melt (6 ounce patty covered with housemade chorizo, pimento cheese and house-cured bacon on sourdough bread) NOTE: Locations in Coral Gables and MiMo Show details

Sparky's Roadside BBQ The half-pound Angus burger at Sparky’s Roadside BBQ.BurgerBeast.com As soon as you step into Sparky’s, you’re enveloped in smokey goodness. Next step is to look over the menu and make the tough decision: Do you get the brisket plate or a smoked half chicken? Are you doing mashed potatoes as your side or collard greens? Before you make your mind up I implore you try the burger. It reminds me of the best backyard grilled burger cooked by my uncle (or yours) I’ve ever had. The Burger: A half pound Angus Beef burger (you need to do it up with cheese and bacon) Show details

