Burger Beast found some of Miami’s best burgers hidden in the most unexpected places
A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion
A-Mari-Mix is Westchester’s best kept secret.
305-603-9134
The Fish House of Miami
I’m not much of a seafood eater, but on occasion I do dabble in shrimp and lobster dishes.
Ironically enough, my go-to dish at the Fish House is their blackened chicken on garlic cream linguini (if you ate at Cami’s back in the day, it’s the same recipe), but there’s also a burger section on the menu.
The Burger: Southern Pride Burger (half pound of Black Angus beef burger topped with bacon, cheese & sautéed onions). It’s a nice, bulky and beefy patt, which hits on all cylinders when you add sautéed onions.
305-595-8453
Ms. Cheezious
When you think of Ms. Cheezious, you conjure images in your head of ooey gooey melty sandwiches. When I daydream of Ms. Cheezious, I imagine their patty melt jumping an old country fence over and over in quick succession. I don’t need a psychologist to tell I’m infatuated with this sammy. I’m a major chorizo and pimento cheese fanboy, so that helps too.
The Burger: Patty Melt (6 ounce patty covered with housemade chorizo, pimento cheese and house-cured bacon on sourdough bread)
NOTE: Locations in Coral Gables and MiMo
786-518-3369
Sparky's Roadside BBQ
As soon as you step into Sparky’s, you’re enveloped in smokey goodness. Next step is to look over the menu and make the tough decision: Do you get the brisket plate or a smoked half chicken? Are you doing mashed potatoes as your side or collard greens?
Before you make your mind up I implore you try the burger. It reminds me of the best backyard grilled burger cooked by my uncle (or yours) I’ve ever had.
The Burger: A half pound Angus Beef burger (you need to do it up with cheese and bacon)
Stephen's Restaurant and New York Style Deli
I’m gonna assume you’re not familiar with Stephen’s.
It’s been serving New York style deli favorites in Hialeah since 1954. In other words, there’s killer Reuben and hand-cut pastrami sandwiches to be had here. Stephen’s classic patty melt is also one of my favorites but you won’t go wrong if you choose the regular burger. Here’s a pro tip: Ask for some pastrami to top your burger and you’ll be the belle of the ball.
The Burger: The half-pound hamburger comes with lettuce, tomato and onion, which I’d skip out on. Make sure to add bacon and cheese, and some of that pastrami.
305-887-8863