Tennis stars and food make a dandy doubles match at Citi Taste of Tennis

In town for the Miami Open, top notch tennis players will do doubles duty in the kitchen with some of Miami’s top chefs at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the 50th Floor Whisper Lounge at the W Miami, 485 Brickell for a Citi Taste of Tennis Miami.

The brave athletes that are getting ready to trade in their rackets for spatulas are identical twin dynamic duo Bob and Mike Bryan; Canadian favorite Genie Bouchard; American top-ranked men’s single player Sam Querrey; plus Caroline Wozniaki, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Nicole Gibbs, Jules Rojer, Coco Vandeweghe, Donald Young, Simona Halep, Lucie Safarova and Sam Groth.

Chef Michelle Bernstein teams up with tennis stars to cook up some treats. Michael Pisarri

Host chef Michelle Bernstein will be joined by Aaron Brooks (Edge Steak & Bar), Timon Balloo (Sugarcane), Saul Ramos (Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink), John Iatrellis (Lure Fishbar), Helene Henderson (Malibu Farms), Clark Bowen (DB Bistro), Ceasar Zapata (Phuc Yeah), and many more.

Tickets are steep at $180-$200, include food, cocktails and selfies with willing tennis and food personalities, and available at www.eventbrite.com.