Tax Day isn’t a real holiday. Here are the restaurants celebrating anyway

Tax day 2018 is almost here. Technically it’s the last day to file for federal income tax returns. But some might consider it a great day to ponder how to spend a check. Dinner and drinks on us! OK, not really, but here are some South Florida restaurants that want to help you celebrate Tax Day with special money-saving deals.

BLT Prime



Drink to your little heart’s content and on the government’s dime at BLT Prime in Doral, where the steakhouse will offer happy hour all day long. The special Tax Day offer includes cocktails, red an white wines and craft brews all half off.

Where: 4400 NW 87th Ave, Miami

Hooters

Kids under 12 eat free at the ever-family-friendly Hooters. The family-friendly description was a joke. So is the franchise calling children “your little deductions,” I hope. One kid per paying adult.

Where: Multiple locations

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Pig out on $1 tacos at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. The Tax Day special is all day and includes lechon, chorizo and chicken tacos all day. Happy hour offers half-off beer between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: 8000 NW 25th St #500, Doral

Tony Roma’s

Get a free shrimp appetizer with the purchase of an entrée at Tony Roma’s, the national chain restaurant known for its ribs. Thee offer is only available on Tax Day.

Where: Multiple locations

Royal Pig Pub Buy a Samuel Adams Sam ’76 Pilsner and get a second one free all day at this Fort Lauderdale pub. No kids and only adults are allowed at Royal Pig Pub.

Where: 350 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale