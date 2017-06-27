Posted on

Enrique Iglesias wants to serve you Spanish food

By Sara Liss For Miami.com

The who: Tatel owners Abel Matutes Prats and Manuel Campos Guallar partnered with celeb Enrique Iglesias along with tennis star Rafael Nadal and NBA player Pau Gasol to open a Miami outpost of the Madrid-based restaurant. Executive chef Nicolas Mazier, former executive chef of Nobu Miami, leads the culinary team.

The bar at Tatel.

The space: Located in the former David Bouley Evolution space at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, the revamped multi-room restaurant is a plush hideaway with a double height cylindrical room outfitted with a circular island bar and a sculptural metal chandelier composed of more than a thousand bronze tubes and illuminated by hundreds of LEDs. The main dining room features tables in white linens and an elevated DJ booth. The walls on the sides of the dining room display contemporary interpretations of Spanish art, including from painter Joaquín Sorolla.


The dishes: Modern Spanish with an emphasis on the classics. Many of the ingredients are sourced in Spain, and the menu is almost identical to its Spanish counterpart. Prices are as plush as the setting with starters $14-$32 and mains $26-$58.

A rice dish at Tatel.

Dinner starts with thick slices of Zak the Baker bread offered with olive oil, fresh cut tomatoes and pate spread. Then it’s on to fancy renditions of Spanish staples such as the Tortilla Trufada, a traditional Spanish omelet made with confit potato, truffles and a potato foam, or the fried artichokes topped with Iberico ham. Local-inspired dishes include a sea bass ceviche served with sweet mango dressing. The Gambas al Ajillo are lightly sautéed red prawns with Spanish extra-virgin olive oil and fresh garlic.
Spanish rice is served tableside from round paella-style pans and offered three ways: with seasonal vegetables, shrimp or lobster. Mains include grilled branzino, grilled Iberico “secreto” pork cut, filet mignon and dry-aged rib eye. The veal Milanese topped with egg and truffles is a house specialty.

Branzino at Tatel.

Desserts include Flan de Queso — Brie cheese flan served with caramel and whipped cream — and Torrija, a milk infused brioche, caramelized and served with artisanal fresh milk ice cream.

Bottom line: Don’t expect to see Iglesias and Nadal on every visit, but do venture in if white glove service and upscale Spanish food is your thing.

Tatel Miami

1669 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-604-0523

