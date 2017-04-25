Posted on

Stuff your face for a good cause at Taste of the Nation

By Amanda Mesa For miami.com

On May 12, 2017, South Florida’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry returns to Wynwood’s Soho Studios, where die-hard foodies and top local chefs, mixologists and sommeliers will unite with the purpose of making sure children across the country receive healthy food every day. 

“In a world with so many unknowns, childhood hunger is an issue we know we can solve. Taste of the Nation is part of the solution,” said Andy Villabona, Southeast Manager of Culinary Events for Share Our Strength. “At Taste of the Nation, the Chef community is coming together to make a difference in the lives of kids, here in South Florida and across the country, who struggle with hunger. Feeding people is what Chefs do. They understand the importance of nutritious food and they will help us accomplish No Kid Hungry.”

Celebrating its 29th anniversary, this year’s Taste of the Nation is led by new Chef Chairman Timon Balloo. The event will allow guests the opportunity to sample bites, cocktails, beer and wine from some of South Florida’s leaders in food and beverage. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo and Y-100 Miami’s Nick Pena will emcee the event, which will also host a silent auction and a Citi Lounge where participants can nurse their food comas. Proceeds from the event will benefit No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in the U.S. 

This year, guests can look forward to The Speakeasy, showcasing six of South Florida’s premier mixologists who will be crafting specialty cocktails all night. “Keep an eye out on our Instagram (@totnsfla) where we’ll soon be announcing the participants,” said Villabona.

VIP ticket holders who want to keep the party going can head to Wynwood’s R House for the exclusive after party, which will take place from 10 p.m. to midnight. 

IF YOU GO: 

What: Taste of the Nation

When: 7-10 p.m. May 12

Where: Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami

Cost: $125-$200, $75 per person for After Party.

Info: nokidhungry.org/miami. 

Participants in this year's Taste of the Nation include:

3030 Ocean

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Alter Restaurant

Antico Pizza

Area 31

Artisan Beach House

Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Bazaar Mar by José Andrés

Beaker & Gray

Bird & Bone

BLT Prime

BOCCE

Bourbon Steak Miami

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

Byblos Miami

CORSAIR Kitchen & Bar

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

db Bistro Moderne

EDGE Steak & Bar

Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz

Finka Table & Tap

Fooq’s

Glass & Vine

Grown

Jaya at The Setai

Katsuya South Beach

Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

KYU

Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar & Pizzeria

Lure Fishbar South Beach

Macchialina

Malibu Farm Market at EDITION

MC Kitchen

Meat Market

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Olla Miami

Ono Poke Shop

Ortanique On the Mile

Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach

Phuc Yea

Pinch Kitchen

R House Wynwood

Red, the Steakhouse

Sarsaparilla Club

Scarpetta by Scott Conant

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

SUSHISAMBA

SuViche

TALDE Miami Beach

Temple Street Eatery

The Bazaar by José Andrés

The Café at Books & Books

The Dutch Miami

The Salty Donut

Whisk Gourmet

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

Zest

 

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)
This Wynwood-based ensemble is transforming classical music

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists A brewery with a cigar bar? That’s so Miami
Miami Guide
Top 6 places to have breakfast in Brickell
These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell
EAST Miami’s lush rooftop bar is top 10 in the country
Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival
Florida Keys Hotel Guide
Tourists Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels
Magique Show joins Faena Theater’s C’est Rouge Cabaret
Tourists Where to turn up in Wynwood