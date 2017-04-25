Stuff your face for a good cause at Taste of the Nation

On May 12, 2017, South Florida’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry returns to Wynwood’s Soho Studios, where die-hard foodies and top local chefs, mixologists and sommeliers will unite with the purpose of making sure children across the country receive healthy food every day.

“In a world with so many unknowns, childhood hunger is an issue we know we can solve. Taste of the Nation is part of the solution,” said Andy Villabona, Southeast Manager of Culinary Events for Share Our Strength. “At Taste of the Nation, the Chef community is coming together to make a difference in the lives of kids, here in South Florida and across the country, who struggle with hunger. Feeding people is what Chefs do. They understand the importance of nutritious food and they will help us accomplish No Kid Hungry.”

Celebrating its 29th anniversary, this year’s Taste of the Nation is led by new Chef Chairman Timon Balloo. The event will allow guests the opportunity to sample bites, cocktails, beer and wine from some of South Florida’s leaders in food and beverage. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo and Y-100 Miami’s Nick Pena will emcee the event, which will also host a silent auction and a Citi Lounge where participants can nurse their food comas. Proceeds from the event will benefit No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in the U.S.

This year, guests can look forward to The Speakeasy, showcasing six of South Florida’s premier mixologists who will be crafting specialty cocktails all night. “Keep an eye out on our Instagram (@totnsfla) where we’ll soon be announcing the participants,” said Villabona.

VIP ticket holders who want to keep the party going can head to Wynwood’s R House for the exclusive after party, which will take place from 10 p.m. to midnight.

IF YOU GO:

What: Taste of the Nation

When: 7-10 p.m. May 12

Where: Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami

Cost: $125-$200, $75 per person for After Party.

Info: nokidhungry.org/miami.