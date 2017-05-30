Taste of the Gables is Thursday! Your diet is ruined.

Miami Fashion Week 2017 is going to be legit. Seriously.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think. Email feedback

These are the next ‘it’ burger joints in South Florida, says Burger Beast

Miami Guide

Where to explore Coconut Grove’s eclectic mix of boutiques

Let's make this friendship official. Facebook

Facebook Twitter

Twitter Instagram

Instagram Snapchat

Catch the dark side of the moon (in more ways than one) at the return of Frost Museum’s laser show

Christian Louboutin’s ‘Miami’ sneakers are so MIAMI. Want to know how much they cost?

Our Best of the Best Spotify playlist will make you an instant dancehall queen

Miami Survival Guide – navigate the Magic City with ease

This Miami Beach bar was just named one of Esquire’s best in America

Is this new Miami Beach coffee and juice spot the next Starbucks?

These Ocean Drive cocktails scream ‘I’m a tourist!’ (but you should still give them a chance)

16 teams, including a Bravo Top Chef, will compete — and diners taste