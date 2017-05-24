Taste your way around Brickell this Friday

We are gluttons for a good dine-around event so this Friday you’ll find us at the 6th annual Miami Taste of Brickell Food & Wine Festival.

Situated in the heart of Brickell facing beautiful Biscayne bay this popular event attracts thousands to come and enjoy some of Miami’s finest restaurants (Luke’s Lobster Bar, Rosa Mexicana, Toro Toro and Spris to name a few) and popular chefs, fine wines and spirits, craft beer, listen to continuous live international music, browse the various vendors, crafts and sampling from gourmet products to the newest energy drink.

