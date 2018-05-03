Posted on

Tap 42 opened a fifth location. Now you can get booze and a new bag

tap 42
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar has opened its fifth location, and just like that, you have yet another weekend bottomless brunch option.

READ: Bloody Marys or Bellinis? At these bottomless brunches, drink your fill

The restaurant, a favorite among young professionals, specializes in craft beers and elevated pub foods. But the new location, which opened Wednesday in Aventura Mall’s expanded three-floor wing, means you now can pair your boozy brunch with a new handbag.

With 250 seats and 6,300 square feet, perhaps the wait time for a table at the new Tap 42 won’t be so long. Once inside, patrons might enjoy the signature rustic decor or new menu items such as the avocado turkey burger wrap and the truffle mac ‘n’ cheese. And you’ll have unmatched views of the 93-foot Aventura Slide Tower (and all the people who ride it) from a large outdoor patio.

While bargains may only happen periodically at Zara, Topshop and other nearby stores in Aventura Mall’s expanded wing, Tap 42 has nearly-daily specials: half off burgers on Mondays, wine deals on Wednesdays and happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The restaurant’s other locations are in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Gables and Midtown in Miami.

Comments

More Like This
Tourists Little Havana’s Azúcar ice cream shop is opening a second location. But it’s not in Miami.
Follow the giant pink squid to this new sushi joint near Wynwood
Miami’s women are so fine they’ll make a man relocate, say Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias
Miami Guide
A Jazz Lover’s Guide to Miami
Eight months after Hurricane Irma, how are the Florida Keys doing?
After less than two years, both of these South Beach restaurants are closed