Tap 42 opened a fifth location. Now you can get booze and a new bag

Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar has opened its fifth location, and just like that, you have yet another weekend bottomless brunch option.

The restaurant, a favorite among young professionals, specializes in craft beers and elevated pub foods. But the new location, which opened Wednesday in Aventura Mall’s expanded three-floor wing, means you now can pair your boozy brunch with a new handbag.

With 250 seats and 6,300 square feet, perhaps the wait time for a table at the new Tap 42 won’t be so long. Once inside, patrons might enjoy the signature rustic decor or new menu items such as the avocado turkey burger wrap and the truffle mac ‘n’ cheese. And you’ll have unmatched views of the 93-foot Aventura Slide Tower (and all the people who ride it) from a large outdoor patio.

While bargains may only happen periodically at Zara, Topshop and other nearby stores in Aventura Mall’s expanded wing, Tap 42 has nearly-daily specials: half off burgers on Mondays, wine deals on Wednesdays and happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The restaurant’s other locations are in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Gables and Midtown in Miami.