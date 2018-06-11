Take dad to one of these Miami restaurants for Father’s Day. And you better not make him pay.
Does Dad really need another tie in his collection? Seriously, the guy’s been there for you through everything, it’s time you showed him some real appreciation. How about this year, you spring for a nice meal and some real quality time? Here is where you can take dad in Miami.
1. Bagatelle Miami Beach
Take Dad to try this newly updated brunch menu with lobster croissant, Patacon and Coconut Pain Perdu.
Noon to 6 p.m., 220 21 St., Miami Beach, http://www.bagatellemiami.com/
2. Ball & Chain
No, it’s not Nochebuena, but Dad will still love the Caja China Roasted Pig Party with Jim Beam specialty drinks and live cigar rolling station. Imagine Dad noshin’ on roast pork, smoking a stogie and sippin’ JB. Add in live salsa music and the day is complete.
2-5 p.m., 1513 SW 8 St., Miami https://ballandchainmiami.com/
3. Bird & Bone
Steak loving Dads will enjoy the $65 Tomahawk Steak Dinner for two with 32 oz. Tomahawk steak, cheddar grits, vertical asparagus salad, fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese, roasted vegetables and Burgundy gastrique.
Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach https://theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com
4. Bristol's Burgers
Dad will love digging in to a complimentary Bristol’s signature juicy burger here topped with their homemade cheese whiz sauce, Louis sauce, lettuce and pickles. This offer is available from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. with the purchase of another entree.
Noon to 3 p.m., inside Diplomat Beach Resort, 3460 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood http://www.bristolsburgers.com/
5. Bulla Gastrobar
Put Dad’s brain to work because if he wins the Bulla brainteaser he wins complimentary churros. He’ll also love the chicken & waffles or huevos rancheros while he plays.
5335 NW 87 Ave., Doral or 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables http://bullagastrobar.com
6. Cafeina Wynwood
This Wynwood spot recently re-opened and they’re hosting a Good Dad/Bad Dad brunch themed to go with their Garden of Good and Evil brunch. A la carte items, seafood towers and bottomless drinking options are part of the party.
297 NW 23 St., Miami http://www.cafeinamiami.com
7. Coastal at Atlantic Hotel & Spa
Dad can indulge in shrimp and polenta, chocolate chip pancakes, omelettes and crab cakes eggs Benedict. Drinks are $8 each or $15 for the bottomless option. Adults $59, kids 12 and under $29.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale http://www.eatcoastal.com/
8. Doc B' Fresh Kitchen
Salads, burgers, sandwiches, seasonal entrees and decadent desserts are all choices for Dad and he can pair any of those with $4 16 oz. draft beers.
4-6 p.m. for beer special, 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables https://docbsfreshkitchen.com
9. Duffy's Sports Grill
The game’s always on at Duffy’s and Dad will love his complimentary pint of beer and top sirloin for $19.99 while he cheers on his favorite team.
3969 NE 163 St., North Miami Beach and 8575 SW 124 Ave. https://www.duffysmvp.com/
10. Essensia
Chef de Cuisine Ilde Ferrer is serving up brunch, lunch and dinner for Father’s Day.
Dad might especially like the specialty Father’s Day menu with 16 oz. Korean chili rubbed ribeye, a variety of sides and a craft beer for $49. Treat him to Whiskey or Bourbon Specials for $10 or Scotch or Irish Whiskey specials for $12.
3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach www.thepalmshotel.com
11. 15th & Vine Kitchen & Bar
A 15th floor view from the W Miami? Sounds like a great place to take dad on his day for a three-course brunch.
Goat cheese croquettes with guava gel pr pork belly sliders with Gochujang sauce are appetizer choices and 12 oz. NY Strip or lobster mac ‘n cheese are entree options. Either will go great with complimentary unlimited local craft beers. Dad can pick from J. Wakefield’s Florida Lager and El Jefe and The Tank’s Freedom Tower. $60 per person.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave, Miami www.wmiamihotel.com
12. Fortei dei Marmi
You know the way into a car-loving dad’s heart is through vintage Italian sports cars. Come for the car viewing parked out front and stay for the brunch staples and special added dish of the 10 oz. sirloin burger. Upon arrival, fathers also receive a complimentary Negroni cocktail.
150 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach http://www.fdmmiami.com/
13. KINGS Dining & Entertainment
Make it a fun-filled day of bowling and entertainment with dad. The kids can paint pins for free and he can enjoy special happy hour pricing from 3-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. until closing.
3450 NW 83rd Ave., Ste. 152, Doral https://www.kings-de.com
14. KYU
One of Wynwood’s hottest spots KYU is giving dads a complimentary Duck Duck Juuse . It’s a shot of cognac and a shot of warm duck jus from the Duck Breast Burnt End. The drink’s complimentary with his meal and he’ll probably love the Korean fried chicken or Wagyu beef brisket and the ‘Miami famous’ KYU coconut cake for dessert.
251 NW 25th St, Miami https://www.kyurestaurants.com/
15. The Local House
Located in the trendy SOFI neighborhood on South Beach Dad will love the seafood scramble, huevos rancheros and steak and eggs. He’ll also love their specialty summer cocktail.
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 400 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach https://www.localhousemiami.com/
16. Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
Celebrate Dad on either Saturday at the Veranda Terrace or Sunday at Los Fuegos.
If he likes to cook, take him to the Terrace for a grilling Masterclass taught by Cristian Mendez. He’ll learn to make salt-crusted whole red snapper and “a la plancha” smoked shrimp.
Sunday it’s the weekly Sunday Asado party with slow-cooked meats and grilled vegetables and seafood plus, they’re throwing in a complimentary cigar for Dad.
Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m., Faena Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach http://www.faena.com/miami-beach/
17. Malibu Farm Miami Beach
Dad will love the Tap Takeover from Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. The $35 Father’s Day special includes a flight of four Biscayne Bay Brewing Company beers (4 oz. each) paired with four different appetizers specially created by Malibu Farm’s Chef Helene Henderson.
Malibu Farm Miami Beach, Noon to 11 p.m., 4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
18. The Miami Beach EDITION
Choose from two places to dine with Dad.
At Market at the EDITION the Father’s Day Brewski & Brunch includes a raw bar, charcuterie, hot station and their famous pastry pod. It also includes one complimentary local craft beer. $49 per person.
At Matador Terrace unlimited Bloody Mary’s, Bellinis or Mimosas are included along with huevos rancheros and black truffle fontina pizza. $45 per person.
Brewski & Brunch 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Matador Terrace 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach The Miami Beach EDITION
19. Nautilus Cabana Club
Celebrate a Sunday Funday with Dad at this boozy brunch. He’ll love the oysters, ceviche, Mediterranean favorites and meat carving station along with his complimentary welcome cocktail. $95 includes bottomless Veuve Clicquot, $69 bottomless Rosé and $55 for the classic brunch.
1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach https://nautiluscabanaclub.com/
20. No. 3 Social
Pig and Paella Sundays at No. 3 Social Rooftop Lounge includes Norman Van Aken’s paella, pork bao buns plus buckets of either PBR or Porkslap Pale Ale for $25 per person.
2-7 p.m., 50 NW 24 St., https://www.no3social.com/
21. Palat Miami
Celebrate dad with Italian Tapas and fresh pasta at this recently opened restaurant. Dad gets a complimentary beer during lunch or dinner where he can dine on a carefully curated menu by Executive Chef Pippo Lamberti.
4702 NE 2nd Ave, Miami https://palatmiami.com/
22. Quinto La Huella at EAST Miami
A Latin American style brunch and complimentary draft beer for dad. He’ll enjoy a selection of meats from the parrilla including steak, chicken and sausage as well as an assortment of grilled vegetables, pastas and salads.
$55 per person buffet, $27.50 for children under 12, $25 additional for bottomless Rosé and Mimosas.
Noon to 4 p.m., in Brickell City Centre, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami https://www.east-miami.com/quintolahuella
23. Seaspice
Celebrate Father’s Day with a chic riverside Sunday brunch, Prime US Bone-In Ribeye or A5 Wagyu served on volcanic hot-stones or the Maine Lobster and Alaskan King Crab Cake Benedict. Dad can choose from Premium cigar selections to pair with Champagne by Perrier Jouët or cocktails by Absolut Elyx and Avion Tequila.
422 NW North River Dr, Miami http://www.seaspicemiami.com/
24. Skorpios
One of Midtown’s newest restaurants, this one offers an affordable Mediterranean-inspired Father’s Day brunch.
The ‘Zorba the Greek Sunday Brunch,’ includes a variety of hot and cold mezes, Greek salads, whole fish and souvlaki, as well as desserts for $35 per person. Dads receive complimentary champagne. $20 additional for bottomless mimosas, bellinis or Bloody Mary’s.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3252 NE 1st Ave #107, Miami https://www.skorpiosmiami.com/
25. Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill
It’s a five-course brunch feast with Southern buttermilk biscuits with honey butter, baby back ribs, Belgian waffles and a brunch burger on waffle buns.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 6500 N. Federal Hwy., Ft. Lauderdale; 809 S. University Dr., Plantation http://smokeybones.com
26. Terra Mare
Check out Fort Lauderdale Beach’s newest restaurant with Dad. Their oceanfront view signature brunch includes ropa vieja empanadas ‘n eggs, lemon poppyseed pancakes and Korean fried chicken ‘n waffles.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale http://www.terramarefl.com/
27. Toro Toro
Aside from the stellar view at this iconic Downtown hotel, dad will love the brunch with assorted barbecue stations, unlimited brunch favorite drinks and extra special this day, raffle of various gifts and live music. $75 per person, $37 for kids 6-12.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami http://www.torotoromiami.com/
28. Veza Sur Brewing Co.
Dad won’t have any problem hanging out at this brewery. Buy him a couple of brews and surprise him with a Veza Sur gift bag with a t-shirt, hat, coaster, 32 oz. growler with gift card to fill, glassware and bottle opener for $40. For an additional $20 buy dad a Brewery 101 class taught by Veza Co-Founder Marshall Hendrickson.
55 NW 25th St, Miami http://vezasur.com/
29. Zuma Miami
A scotch table tasting? You can hear Dad saying sign me up! It will feature Bowmore 12 Single Malt highlighting Zuma Miami’s highball Japanese whisky, Suntory Whisky ‘Toki.’ It’s a generational blend of whiskies from Suntory’s Hakushu, Yamazaki and Chita distilleries. It’s the perfect pairing for Zuma’s Japanese cuisine. Brunch prices range are $95, $175 and $395.
Inside Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami www.zumarestaurant.com