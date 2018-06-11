Take dad to one of these Miami restaurants for Father’s Day. And you better not make him pay.

A 15th floor view from the W Miami? Sounds like a great place to take dad on his day for a three-course brunch.

Goat cheese croquettes with guava gel pr pork belly sliders with Gochujang sauce are appetizer choices and 12 oz. NY Strip or lobster mac ‘n cheese are entree options. Either will go great with complimentary unlimited local craft beers. Dad can pick from J. Wakefield’s Florida Lager and El Jefe and The Tank’s Freedom Tower. $60 per person.