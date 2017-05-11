Posted on

They fled Syria for the US — now they’re cooking and telling their story

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.Emily Michot
By Carlos Frías For miami.com

Scents swirl, long skirts whirl as the two young Syrian women cook traditional meals in this Coral Gables kitchen across the globe from their war-torn homes.

Kholoud Al Shareef, 31, and Yasmeen Zobi, 23, move from one billowing pot to the next, speaking to one another in Arabic as they try to figure out the stainless-steel German appliances in this home that is not their own. Their faces glisten beneath their hijabs — Kholoud’s the tri-color of the Syrian flag, Yasmeen’s an elegant glitter of black sparkles — as each of the six burners and both ovens warm the sleek kitchen of burled wood cabinets, travertine tile and Edison lights.

Emily Michot

When the homeowner, Mafe Estevez-Breton, pops in, they pantomime to one another in a mix of their Arabic and her blend of Colombian Spanish and accented English. Estevez-Breton is busy herself, sweating through a T-shirt and shorts as she sets tables in her palm tree- and bamboo-lined poolside backyard for 30 guests who will soon arrive to break bread in support of the two women who arrived as refugees just four months ago.

Kholoud and Yasmeen are among more than 40 Syrian families who fled their country and spent more than a year living in limbo outside the borders before the United States chose them to relocate to South Florida. Here, they found a culture a world apart from their own, with scant services and no family to help them acclimate or rebuild their lives.

What they did find were other women willing to help.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Get your drink on at this new pop-up cocktail lab while it lasts
Miami-Dade has a bunch of luxury movie theaters all of a sudden. We have details.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
We’ve got every kind of Miami mom covered in this Mother’s Day roundup
Miami Guide
Miami Gem7 Spots in Miami Even Locals Don’t Know About
Carlos Vives on the situation in Venezuela: ‘I feel a great sadness’
Take your mom out for brunch this Sunday, you ungrateful jerk
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum
Tourists Where To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Tourists Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape
Iron Chef protégé brings raw flavor to River Yacht Club
How to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in Miami
Tourists Haitian Heritage Month Playlist: 10 konpa songs you have got to hear