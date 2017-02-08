Sweet Butter Pop-up & Dinner Show crafts a Southern culinary experience

If you’re familiar with the savory Creole cuisine of New Orleans, the homestyle Southern cooking of Georgia, the fingerlicking BBQ from Tennessee, and the Geechee and Gullah food cultures of the Carolinas, then you know that South Florida is not known for having a distinctively Southern cuisine. And if you’ve ever had dinner and a show in New York or Chicago or enjoyed a good ‘ole Gospel brunch, then you definitely know that we’re missing authentic entertainment options while dining.



Sweet Butter is bringing that Down South culture to Miami with the launch of a new culinary concept beginning Friday, Feb. 10 with an immersive Southern Experience. If you can imagine cuisine like New Orleans-style Gumbo, southern catfish, Geechie grits from the Geechee islands in the Carolinas, seven cheese Mac & Cheese, and sweet treats like peach Cobbler a la mode and Strawberry Shortcake Sundae. That’s a sample of what will be on the four-course menu in addition to sweet treats and handcrafted libations. Add to that New Orleans-style second line dancing, singing, live music, and other cultural entertainment for the dinner show.

There are three seating: 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and tickets are going like hotcakes (or buttermilk biscuits?). The pop-up will be at the new Overtown Performing Arts Theater at 1074 NW 3rd Ave in Miami. Reservations are required and can be made at SweetButter.eventbrite.com.