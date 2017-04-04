There will be cold sake and raw sushi at the grand opening of this restaurant

To celebrate the opening of its latest location at 900 Biscayne Blvd., Sushi Sake is throwing a public party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The event will feature free hors d’oeuvres, live music by DJ Laz and — wait for it — guest host, actor/singer Carlos Ponce. If that brand of eye candy doesn’t appeal to you for some ungodly reason, there will also be LED robots, Geishas and body painted models floating in two large koi ponds flanking the entrance.

This is the fourteenth Sushi Sake location in Miami, according to the restaurant’s official website. It is within walking distance of Museum Park and a few blocks from the AmericanAirlines Arena. Other locations are in Brickell, Doral, Redlands, Hialeah and Key Largo.

The new restaurant will officially open for business on Monday, April 10. Sushi Sake offers an extensive menu with varying types of sushi, including sashimi and temaki. Its restaurants also serve hibachi.

Actor Carlos Ponce, photographed in Miami Beach

Sushi Sake – Biscayne will serve lunch and dinner, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.

If you go

When: Grand Opening Thursday, April 7

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami 33132

Telephone: 305-285-3232

Website: www.sushisakemiami.com