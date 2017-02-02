These guys put a sushi restaurant in a Miami Beach garage — and that’s a good thing
SUSHI GARAGE: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 1/2 (Excellent)
If one block epitomizes the transformation of Sunset Harbour from tow-truck haven into Miami Beach’s best restaurant neighborhood, it’s the square bounded by Bay Road and West Avenue and 17th and 18th streets.
Beach veterans will remember getting their oil changed and dents hammered out there at Giant Motors, not that long ago.
Now 200 aluminum fish mobiles, commissioned art, dangle colorfully from the ceiling over the sturdy, comfortable tables at Sushi Garage.
Sushi Garage
1784 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-763-8355
