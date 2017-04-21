EAST Miami’s lush rooftop bar is top 10 in the country

Sugar, EAST Miami’s rooftop cocktail bar in Brickell, made its return to the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 list of “The 10 Best Rooftop Bar’s in the U.S.” on Thursday.

The luxury travel magazine recognized Sugar in 2016. This year, Condé Nast called it “hyper-cool:”

A highlight of downtown Miami’s futuristic transformation is this hyper-cool, sky-scraping rooftop bar that crowns the East, Miami, an Asian-influenced hotel that’s part of the billion-dollar Brickell City Centre complex. Take in 270-degree views of the Magic City’s growing skyline from 40 floors up while sitting in a Southeast Asian jungle setting, sipping cocktails that match the wild motif.

Sugar was named among a class of other bars in cities such as Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, Seattle, Chicago and Los Angeles. A rooftop bar inside the Walt Disney World Resort, Capa at the Four Seasons in Orlando, was also included — making Florida the only state with two top-10 bars.

On the heels of making the list, Sugar has announced a five-course meal special that features its signature Asian-inspired fare. Guests can sip on saké while enjoying the view of Brickell from Sugar’s lush deck.

The limited-time offer is $180 for two people for the remainder of April. Here’s a breakdown of the multi-course meal:

Hakutsuru Excellent Junmai Saké and Wok Tossed Edamame

Hakusuru Superior Saké “Junmai Ginjo” and Salmon Crunch Roll

Nirgori Sake “Sayuri” and Tuna Tartare on Rice Krupuc

Soto Saké Super Premium “Junmai Daiginjo” and Sashimi (tuna, hamachi, salmon)

Hakutsuru Plam Wine and Mochi, ice cream wrapped with rice dough

If you go

When: Until April 30

Where: EAST Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131

Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday

Cost: $180 for two people

More: www.east-miami.com/en/restaurants-and-bars/sugar