Where Starbucks is a pleasure? Publix will host coffee shops

Starbucks has opened kiosks inside three Publix stores with three more coming soon, including one location in Miami Beach.
By Carlos Frias For miami.com

Publix and Starbucks are combining their power of green (to make more green).

The coffee shops have opened kiosks inside select Publix grocery stores with several more coming this year, including one in Miami Beach, according to Publix’s website. Now customers can do their groceries while sipping on “all of your favorite Starbucks beverages,” according to a statement on Publix’s website.

“You can enjoy a freshly brewed coffee, espresso, Frappuccino, smoothie, or iced coffee during your next visit,” it says.

Starbucks kiosks have opened in Publix stores in Charlotte, Tampa and Winter Park. And the website says three more stores are in the works, including one in their North Shore store at 6876 Collins Ave., in Miami Beach.

