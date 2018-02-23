St. Roch Market food hall announces Miami opening. Here are the restaurants you’ll find there.

Everywhere you look, there’s a new food hall popping up in Miami. And now, one of the most anticipated has announced its opening date – and the impressive slate of chefs behind each restaurant there.

The upscale St. Roch Market Miami has announced that it will open Saturday, Feb. 24, in the Design District’s Palm Court. Why is everybody so excited? Because at St. Roch, a New Orleans-based concept, chefs can try out their ideas on a small scale before launching stand-alone restaurants.

“Our whole concept is, ‘This is the guy you should know about,’ ” founder Will Donaldson said when the project was announced last fall. “We’re asking, ‘Who’s out there doing something special we could give a home to?’”

The chefs you’ll find at this food hall represent Miami’s diverse culinary landscape. Here are the restaurants opening and what you’ll find there:

Chef Chloe and the Vegan Cafe: How do butternut squash nachos with butternut-cashew queso sound? What about a Miami mango salad topped with chili-cashew dressing? That’s just a sample of what you’ll find at Chef Chloe Coscarelli’s counter.

CooP: Brothers Robert, Ruben and Giancarlo Rodriguez are the brains behind the pop-up Barn Bites at Hollywood’s Yellow Green Farmer’s Market. Expect such Southern favorites as from-scratch buttermilk biscuits and brined fried chicken.

Dal Plin: This Italian spot by Massimo and Elisabetta Tundo offers a pasta lover’s dream, with handmade ravioli and beloved classics like Bucatini Cacio & Pepe.

Oysters at Elysian Seafood.

Elysian Seafood: Focusing on sustainably-sourced seafood, this spot headed by Brandon Blackwell and Jennifer Sherrod of New Orleans will offer a variety of oysters as well as favorites like crab cakes and shrimp cocktail.

Hot Lime: Did someone say craft tacos and ceviche? We’re on board. You’ll also see Peruvian influences, too, in ceviches at this spot helmed by Daniel Gonzalez, Jaime Villanueva and Carlos Padilla.

Itamae: This is where you go to soothe your sushi cravings. Chinese Peruvian chef Fernando Chang will offer classic nigiri and sashimi specialties and maki with a nod to his Peruvian heritage.

Turmeric cauliflower at Jaffa.

Jaffa: Yaniv Cohen, called “The Spice Detective” by his fans, turns the spotlight on Israeli staples with dishes like turmeric roasted cauliflower and roasted carrots with labneh.

Sabal Coffee: Every food hall needs a spot for caffeine (and sometimes decaf), and at Roch it’s Chase Rodriguez’s Sabal, which has partnered with Counter Culture coffee roasters and JoJo Tea.

Sweetblendz: Chef Inbae Jin wants to help you get your healthy fix with smoothies, acai bowls and salads made with local and organic ingredients.

The Mayhaw: But what’s to drink? The Mayhaw has an answer to this question: spirits, a 55-label wine list with an emphasis on rose and bubbles.

Classic pho at Tran An.

Tran An: John Nguyen’s Vietnamese spot features pho, salads and banh mi, as well as small plates like pork and shrimp spring rolls. It’s also your spot for bubble tea.

Yuzu: Miami-born Andrew Zarzosa offers Asian-style cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. Think ramen, but think beyond ramen, too, like foie gras dumplings and short rib rice bowls.