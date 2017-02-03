Top 5 Balling Out events at the 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival

If you’re bad and boujee, get ready to ‘ball out’ at the 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival and join fellow boujees at some of the most extravagant and premier events at the fest. This is what we call our balling out list of events for those of you who don’t mind paying a mortgage note for VIP events.

If you’re a baller on a budget, check out this list of the top five events under $100 at the festival.

1. Dinner hosted by Massimo Bottura In case you missed it, Massimo Bottura is the man. So it’s no surprise that his SOBEWFF dinner would be sold out at an $850 price tag. The hottest man in the restaurant business with the number one rated restaurant in the world, Osteria Francescana (Italy), hosts a special dinner at the sexy Faena Hotel Miami Beach. He’s also bringing Giada De Laurentiis of the Food Network’s ‘Giada at Home’ as his co-host. Show details

7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets: $850 (sold out)

More info: sobefest.com/dinner-hosted-by-massimo-bottura

2. Tribute dinner honoring José Andrés Chef José Andrés is an official Miamian with his two SLS hotel restaurants in Brickell and South Beach (The Bazaar and Bazaar Mar), and this year he’ll be the special star at the SOBEWFF’s coveted tribute dinner. The James Beard Award-winning chef alongside Maisons Marques & Domaines (MMD) owners Jean-Claude Rouzaud and Frédéric Rouzaud will be recognized for their culinary domination. The dinner is the place to be with Anthony Bourdain as the Master of Ceremonies and Miami’s own Gloria Estefan appearing at the tribute. Show details

7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; Tickets: $500

More info: sobefest.com/tribute

3. Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best Vino anyone? Here’s your chance to sip the finest wines and sample the most gourmet dishes at this grand tasting affair at the Fountainbleau Miami Beach. No cheap grocery store wines here. Only the top grapes passing Wine Spectator’s intense rating with 90 points or higher will be featured. Pair that with a roundup of 60 top chefs serving up first-rate cuisine. Show details

7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; Tickets: $350

More info: sobefest.com/bob

4. Champagne Louis Roederer In case you like to know how your favorite champagne is made, the House of Champagne Louis Roederer shares the art of champagne making at this seminar featuring Roederer’s Brut Premier, Vintage Brut, Vintage Brut Rosé, Blanc de Blancs, Cristal Brut, and Brut Nature. Show details

11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; Tickets: $150

More info here.