Soon you won’t even have to cross the causeway to get to Katsuya

The new restaurant will be the 14th property for the brand created by Chef Katsuya Uechi.

There’s a new Katsuya in town. Almost.

The Japanese culinary concept, the creation of Chef Katsuya Uechi, will open a new restaurant at the SLS LUX Brickell Hotel & Residences. The brand has 13 other locations around the world, including one at the SLS Hotel on South Beach.

With the Brickell restaurant comes S Bar. The lounge with a casual but chic vibe and live jazz will serve specialty cocktails and small bites.

With Executive Chef Denevin Miranda at the helm, the restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the menu you’ll find Katsuya favorites and new items created especially for the Brickell location. They include Kani Crab Avocado (blue crab, avocado, grapefruit gastrique, furikake rice crackers) and Crawfish Shui Mai (with smoked corn mousse, bisque air, smoked trout roe and andouille riyu).

Other highlights to look out for: a fancy fried rice with Wagyu beef and tea-smoked duck.

The restaurant will also feature a private dining room for 10 to 12 diners.

The property, at 805 S. Miami Ave. in Miami, is scheduled to open sometime in June.