Posted on

The official SOBEWFF late night party guide

By Amanda Mesa | @thegirldowntown

If you’re looking to keep the SOBEWFF festivities going long after the old folks have gone home, hit up any of these after-hours events for awesome nom, drinks and beats. 

1. Craft Social Club New Cocktail Menu Unveiling

Miami Beach’s Craft Social Club invites guests to kick off SOBEWFF by being the first to taste their exclusive new craft cocktail menu. Wash down all that delicous grub on Day 1 by getting your drink on at the chic and intimate SoFi spot.

9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. at 100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. RSVP to Cheryl@TrinityGroupPR.com.

100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
Take me there

2. Tacos After Dark

Tequila Cazadores will launch their SOBEWFF activities with Tacos After Dark, an evening taco fest hosted by celebrity chef and TV star Aaron Sanchez. The event will feature some of of America’s finest tacos for guests to chow on, curated by expert taco tastemakers.

 

10 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets are $150 here.

1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
Take me there

3. BACARDÍ On The Beach with Beats by Rev Run & DJ Ruckus

Rev Run and DJ Ruckus will provide the beats at the BACARDI Beach party, which will offer cocktails and late night bites by local trending chefs.

9 p.m. -midnight Saturday, Feb. 25 at Beachside at Delano (entrance at 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach). Tickets are $100 here.

1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach
Take me there

4. Salty, Sweet & Savory Treats: A Late-Night Party presented by Thrillist

Satisfy your sweet tooth on Friday night at the Shelborne Miami Beach, where Artisanal Donut Shop & Coffee Bar (aka The Salty Donut), Bar Lab, and the team behind Sarsaparilla Club are teaming up to bring a late-night fest of  savory sweets and craft cocktails – fried chicken and donuts, anyone?

10 p.m.-midnight Friday, Feb. 24 at Shelborne Miami Beach, 1801 Collins Avenue – Entrance on 18th Street, Miami Beach. Tickets are $95 here.

1801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
Take me there

5. DRINK Fort Lauderdale: Cocktail Time Machine Experience

Part of the Taste Fort Lauderdale Series, this event will hit Fort Lauderdale’s art district on Friday, February 24th, transforming it into a time warp that takes visitors from the 1920’s to the present day with period-inspired cocktails. Food will be available by some of the area’s hottest food trucks and carts.

10 p.m.-midnight Friday, Feb. 24 at FATVillage, 521 NW 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $95 here.

521 NW 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
Take me there

6. The Art of Tiki: A Cocktail Showdown

Restaurateur, author, and Food Network icon Robert Irvine will host a night of Tiki-inspired cocktails at Miami Beach’s Surfcomber hotel. The Polynesian-themed party will pit some of America’s most respected bartenders against one-another in the hopes of being crowned Tiki-King or -Queen. Guests will get to sample all of the creations and enjoy light Polynesian-inspired bites.

10 p.m.-1 a.m Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets are $95 here.

7. Croquetas & Champagne

Hosted by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, this party is a must for croqueta lovers. Head to the design district and try local chef’s most imaginative variations of the Miami staple while you sip Champagne Henriot and dance the night away. Fancy, huh?

10 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 25 at Palm Court, 140 NE 39th Street, Miami Design District. Tickets are $125 here.

140 NE 39th Street, Miami Design District
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

7 Superyachts you’re too broke to buy at Yachts Miami Beach
Get ready, Presidents’ Day Weekend in Miami is busy – Feb. 17-20

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists What’s new and good at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Miami Guide
Instagram photos that prove that Biscayne National Park is a dazzling gem
Street art, Cuban art, tennis art – all at Art Wynwood
Are your desires…unconventional? Head to these Miami Adult Stores.
Best Places To Hike Around Miami
The reviews are in on ‘Fifty Shades Darker’
Everything is awesome in ‘The Lego Batman Movie’
Jason Derulo at war with American Airlines
New Trader Joe’s outpost to open in South Beach
Super! Lady Gaga world tour hitting Miami