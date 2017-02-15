The official SOBEWFF late night party guide
If you’re looking to keep the SOBEWFF festivities going long after the old folks have gone home, hit up any of these after-hours events for awesome nom, drinks and beats.
1. Craft Social Club New Cocktail Menu Unveiling
Miami Beach’s Craft Social Club invites guests to kick off SOBEWFF by being the first to taste their exclusive new craft cocktail menu. Wash down all that delicous grub on Day 1 by getting your drink on at the chic and intimate SoFi spot.
9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. at 100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. RSVP to Cheryl@TrinityGroupPR.com.
2. Tacos After Dark
Tequila Cazadores will launch their SOBEWFF activities with Tacos After Dark, an evening taco fest hosted by celebrity chef and TV star Aaron Sanchez. The event will feature some of of America’s finest tacos for guests to chow on, curated by expert taco tastemakers.
10 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets are $150 here.
3. BACARDÍ On The Beach with Beats by Rev Run & DJ Ruckus
Rev Run and DJ Ruckus will provide the beats at the BACARDI Beach party, which will offer cocktails and late night bites by local trending chefs.
9 p.m. -midnight Saturday, Feb. 25 at Beachside at Delano (entrance at 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach). Tickets are $100 here.
4. Salty, Sweet & Savory Treats: A Late-Night Party presented by Thrillist
Satisfy your sweet tooth on Friday night at the Shelborne Miami Beach, where Artisanal Donut Shop & Coffee Bar (aka The Salty Donut), Bar Lab, and the team behind Sarsaparilla Club are teaming up to bring a late-night fest of savory sweets and craft cocktails – fried chicken and donuts, anyone?
10 p.m.-midnight Friday, Feb. 24 at Shelborne Miami Beach, 1801 Collins Avenue – Entrance on 18th Street, Miami Beach. Tickets are $95 here.
5. DRINK Fort Lauderdale: Cocktail Time Machine Experience
Part of the Taste Fort Lauderdale Series, this event will hit Fort Lauderdale’s art district on Friday, February 24th, transforming it into a time warp that takes visitors from the 1920’s to the present day with period-inspired cocktails. Food will be available by some of the area’s hottest food trucks and carts.
10 p.m.-midnight Friday, Feb. 24 at FATVillage, 521 NW 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $95 here.
6. The Art of Tiki: A Cocktail Showdown
Restaurateur, author, and Food Network icon Robert Irvine will host a night of Tiki-inspired cocktails at Miami Beach’s Surfcomber hotel. The Polynesian-themed party will pit some of America’s most respected bartenders against one-another in the hopes of being crowned Tiki-King or -Queen. Guests will get to sample all of the creations and enjoy light Polynesian-inspired bites.
10 p.m.-1 a.m Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets are $95 here.
7. Croquetas & Champagne
Hosted by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, this party is a must for croqueta lovers. Head to the design district and try local chef’s most imaginative variations of the Miami staple while you sip Champagne Henriot and dance the night away. Fancy, huh?
10 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 25 at Palm Court, 140 NE 39th Street, Miami Design District. Tickets are $125 here.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...