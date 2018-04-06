Skorpios offers a touch of Mykonos in Midtown Miami
Midtown channels the Greek Isles with Skorpios, a project from hospitality veteran Eric Milon. Helming Skorpios’ kitchen is Executive Chef Erhan Ozkaya, who also served as executive chef at Mandolin for three years.
The Space:
This new outfit revamps the former Bocce location with blue and white chairs, a 13-foot hammerhead shark mounted on the wall, wood tables and nautical ropes while an outdoor patio replete with white furniture and loungey tables exude a Mykonos-meets-Miami feel. Music is Mediterranean pop, and the open kitchen gives off plenty of culinary action.
Be prepared to eat:
Traditional Greek cuisine with Mediterranean influences (the chef is Turkish, after all). Prices are moderate with starters $9-$14, mains $18-$45.
Appetizers include faithful renditions of the usual taverna favorites, like curls of soft char-grilled octopus, chunks of fresh tomatoes tossed with feta and onions, cheese-filled phyllo “cigars,” rice-stuffed grape leaves and “psaro keftedes” (Greek fish croquettes). Traditional dips—tarama cod roe, tzatziki yogurt-cucumber, smoked eggplant and feta with roasted red peppers — spring to life atop fresh-baked barbari bread.
The classics include roasted leg of lamb, chicken souvlaki and fish casserole. Fresh seafood is presented whole or deboned and include butterflied “cipura” fish, langoustines and whole baked turbot for two.
Desserts stay in character with baklava, oven baked cheese pastry with kadaifi, rose water and pistachio, and a light strawberry granite and rose water.
Bottom line:
Classic Hellenic cooking with nightlife pedigree in Midtown.