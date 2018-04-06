Skorpios offers a touch of Mykonos in Midtown Miami

Traditional Greek cuisine with Mediterranean influences (the chef is Turkish, after all). Prices are moderate with starters $9-$14, mains $18-$45.

Roasted red peppers at Skorpios.

Appetizers include faithful renditions of the usual taverna favorites, like curls of soft char-grilled octopus, chunks of fresh tomatoes tossed with feta and onions, cheese-filled phyllo “cigars,” rice-stuffed grape leaves and “psaro keftedes” (Greek fish croquettes). Traditional dips—tarama cod roe, tzatziki yogurt-cucumber, smoked eggplant and feta with roasted red peppers — spring to life atop fresh-baked barbari bread.

Langoustines at Skorpios Miami.

The classics include roasted leg of lamb, chicken souvlaki and fish casserole. Fresh seafood is presented whole or deboned and include butterflied “cipura” fish, langoustines and whole baked turbot for two.

Desserts stay in character with baklava, oven baked cheese pastry with kadaifi, rose water and pistachio, and a light strawberry granite and rose water.