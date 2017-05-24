Sip cocktails by the seaside at Lightkeepers

The bar

Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

The vibe

Located just off the water, this coastal-inspired spot conjures seaside Florida chic with a contemporary twist. Its name nods to the lighthouse keepers that kept watch over Key Biscayne’s historic Cape Florida Lighthouse in the 19th century, and its open air bar area offers a breezy, laid-back hideaway to enjoy craft cocktails and some of the best biscuits in South Florida.

Something to sip

An homage to the Cape Florida Lighthouse, built in 1825, El Farito is a light and refreshing gem that blends Lighthouse Gin, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh-pressed lime juice, housemade mint, cranberry, cucumber syrup and Fever Tree club soda.

El Farito

Other sips

If you’re a fan of mezcal, The Tequesta combines Gracias A Dios mezcal, fresh-pressed grapefruit juice, and three-chilies syrup for a tart and spicy drink. For something sweet and smokey, Mr. Thompson’s Smoked Old Fashioned — made with Cask & Crew Rye, Laphroaig Islay scotch, orange liqueur and orange citrate bitters, is a must. And for a Florida twist on a classic, the Crandon Sour combines Kappa Pisco, lime juice, and housemade passion fruit foam.

John W.B. Thompson Smoked Old Fashioned

Loggerhead Lavender Collins

Something to savor

Start with the Keeper’s Wife’s biscuits, served with Keez Beez honey butter, as well as the lamb and chorizo empanadas, served with olive, raisin and pimiento. Then, work your way to the yellowfin tuna with pickled shimeji, cucumber, radish and soy cure, and the Keeper’s Catch — always locally sourced and prepared by executive chef Raul A. Del Pozo. For your greens, try the crispy Brussels sprouts – they’re made with sweet chili and horseradish. If you still have room for dessert, the beignets are the way to go.

Yellowfin Tuna

Beets + Burrata

455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne

305-365-4500