Tomorrow there is going to be a food fight at this South Beach taco joint

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a good Iron Chef-inspired showdown. So we were intrigued when we heard gastropub Semilla will be hosting a culinary showdown between some of Miami’s most well-loved local chefs- Semilla’s own chef Frederic Joulin, as well as guest chefs Ralph Pagano of Naked Taco and Bernie Matz of Bodega.

Taking place Tuesday, May 23rd at the bar, ticketed guests can look forward to a selection of unlimited snacks like Sweet and Spicy Pulled Pork Bao Buns, Wagyu Beef Sliders with Caramelized Onion on Brioche, and Organic Chicken Tacos plus cocktails while watching this gastronomic face-off take place just a few feet away.

Semilla’s horseshoe shaped bar and open kitchen make for the perfect kitchen stadium venue, with comfy bar stools and ample viewing spots.

The event’s format was inspired by popular cooking shows, so true to form you will first see the honorary guest chefs battle it out between each other with a special dish they have prepared. The winner of this phase will then move on to battle chef Joulin one on one. The competitors’ food will be judged by local food lovers and media influencers.