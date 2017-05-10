Get your drink on at this new pop-up cocktail lab while it lasts

The bar

Sorso by Scott Conant at Scarpetta

The vibe

Those familiar with the posh opulence of the Fontainebleau’s Scarpetta can now enjoy a bit of whimsy (and chemistry) in the AAA Four Diamond Restaurant’s lounge, where celebrity chef Scott Conant is hosting a creative pop-up cocktail lab called Sorso into the summer.

Sorso’s cocktail infuser

The deal

Hit Sorso during Social Hour, offered every day from 6-7 p.m., and enjoy specialty cocktails for $12 (normally $17), as well as snacks and light bites ranging from $6-$18.

Something to sip

Meaning sip in Italian, Sorso offers guests the opportunity to try cocktails infused in a cold drip cocktail tower, as well as cold-brew infusions and the chance to create your own bespoke cocktail from house-infused syrups, shrubs and even spirits.

For something light and refreshing, the Garden High Ball highlights Stoli vodka topped with Yuzu tonic and garnished with cucumbers, basil and tomato. Old Fashioned fans can opt for the Eye Candy, which features Woodford Reserve bourbon infused over almonds, vanilla beans and dried apricots, and finished in an orange peel smoked glass with Amaro Montenegro.

Garden High Ball

Eye Candy

Something to savor

If you’re craving a nibble, try Scarpetta’s Stromboli with caponata and wild mushroom arancini with truffle oil. You can’t go wrong with the Antipasti Board, featuring a selection of salamis and cheeses, or with Scarpetta’s famous burrata.

Scarpetta Burrata

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-674-4660

www.fontainebleau.com