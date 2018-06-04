Say goodbye to another neighborhood favorite: This Italian spot in Edgewater is shuttering.

Neighborhood fave Jack’s Miami announced its original location in Edgewater is closing. The newly opened Mary Brickell Village spot is it now. We asked co-owner Alan Roth what happened and he told us, “It’s getting sold, that’s why we opened Brickell.”

RIP Jack’s Facebook

The original Jack’s was a full service sit down resto that opened in December 2016. The new one, Roth tells us, is smaller, more of a to-go and delivery space. But that’s not all for Jack’s.

“We are in the middle of talking to two different food halls about opening a Jack’s inside one of them. I’m proud of what [co-owner] JP [Parlavecchio] and I did. The restaurant business is not easy and at least we are going out with our heads up high.”