Say adios to Terrazza at Shore Club. The South Beach hotel is getting a new Mexican restaurant.

Landmark boutique hotel in South Beach, the Shore Club is getting a new dining concept in the form of Diez y Seis. The Mexican restaurant will take over their current restaurant Terrazza, which occupies the indoor/outdoor area by the infinity pool.

You know you want to eat some tacos right here.

The restaurant was conceptualized by Chef Jose Icardi, who has helmed many of sbe’s culinary projects, most recently Leynia at Delano. That spot is a celebrity favorite, where Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union frequently pop in for dinner.

“Mexican cuisine brought the world so many wonderful flavors from chilies, to vanilla beans to chocolate,” says Executive Chef Jose Icardi. “I hope to pay homage to the country’s culinary contribution with this concept.”

If you were wondering what the name Diez y Seis is all about, it is a reference to Mexican Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 16 (not Cinco de Mayo, amigos). Chef Icardi’s menu is a twist on the classics with tortillas made in-house and the look and feel of an upscale taqueria.

The cocktail program will offer drinks inspired by different cities throughout Mexico with a Miami twist plus a specialty tequila and mezcal bar. If you don’t want to walk all the way to the bar for a drink, custom mezcal carts will roam the restaurant offering table-side libations.

The restaurant’s décor will be predominantly rustic with modern elements, providing an authentic experience – even the flatware was sourced from Mexico.

“We are extremely proud to be working with our talented Chef Jose Icardi in launching this incredible new Mexican culinary concept Diez y Seis at Shore Club,” said Sam Nazarian, Chairman and CEO of sbe.

Expect to be eating tacos and sipping mezcal poolside at the Shore Club by early summer 2018.