Get ready to see Nusret Gökçe dramatically salting meat in Miami in October.

First he changed the way people used condiments, earning the meme nickname “Salt Bae.”

Now Nusret Gökçe, an international chef, has opened his first United States steakhouse after announcing plans in September. The restaurant, Nusr-et Steakhouse, will call Miami’s Brickell neighborhood home.

Fans can feast for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to midnight in the former Coya Miami, 999 Brickell Ave.

READ: Salt Bae is sprinkling South Florida with a new restaurant. Here’s where.

Gökçe’s next U.S. venture will be in New York, where Salt Bae is reportedly working to build his staff.

South Florida foodies can rest assured that Gökçe also dedicated as much attention to his Florida steakhouse. He was involved in every hire and the renovations of Coya Miami ahead of Nusr-et Steakhouse’s open.