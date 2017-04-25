You Need to Know About Saffron Supper Club

Four years ago, local foodie (and Miami.com/Miami Herald food writer) Sara Liss and prominent Chef Maude Eaton got together to create Saffron Supper Club, a pop-up dining occurrence based on the flavors of Persian food and how it intersects with a variety of international cuisines.

The supper club’s model has been to partner with local chefs and restaurants to create a full dining experience – from décor to entertainment to menu – that takes into account the backgrounds of all involved. Their following has increased greatly over the past few years (partly because their pricing, for what they deliver, is an excellent value), with fans greatly looking forward to the next unique collaboration.

This Thursday April 27th, Saffron Supper Club will embark on one of their largest food adventures yet. To honor the launch of the Toba Khedoori exhibit at the PAMM, Verde – the adored on-site restaurant at the museum – and Chef Diego Oka of La Mar By Gaston Acurio (the famed Peruvian restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental) will team up to execute an unforgettable, multi-course, art-infused dining event.

The evening will showcase Verde’s Executive Chef Kaytlin Dangaran and Chef Diego’s take on the traditional Iraqi spice blend known as barharat to reflect Khedoori’s heritage, while Saffron’s team will impart their usual Middle Easter flavors, cultural context and decorative flair.

The night will begin with passed canapes on Verde’s gorgeous terrace, consisting of Baharat grissini, seared lamb and spiced yogurt; thinly sliced fluke with aji amarillo and yogurt leche de tigre; and Za’tar flatbread with roasted eggplant and tomato. Once seated, the three menu items include the Peruvian dish Causa Cangrejo with whipped potatoes, beets puree, blue crab and quail egg; roasted heirloom carrots with Baharat spiced yogurt and watercress; and grilled octopus with Peruvian peppers, Arab spices, aji amarillo, potato crème and botija olive aioli. The dinner will be finalized with a sweet dessert from the Saffron chefs.

All dishes are served simultaneously, family-style for guests to blend and enjoy, and will be paired with a variety of wines. For $70 per person, diners receive a four-course meal with wines, a seat at one of Miami’s top destinations, and dishes from four of the leading food professionals in the city. Not bad.

7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Verde at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.eventbrite.com.