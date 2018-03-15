You did your job, Miami, and now a field of 64 of Miami’s favorite restaurants in the Miami Herald’s Munch Madness is down to 32.

But if you want your favorite spot to ultimately win Munch Madness 2018, you have to keep voting them through. And the stakes are even higher now.

The winners in this round reach our sweet sixteen — and one of them will take home the brass trophy and retire as the undefeated Munch Madness champion. The winner will be crowned April 3 on Miami Herald Food’s Facebook Live.

Some highlights from the first round:

No. 16 Big Cheese is this year’s Cinderella as they edged out No. 1 seed Swine with 54 percent of the vote, in a contest that saw more than 2,100 votes. But it shares the glass slipper with ceviche spot Dr. Limon, another No. 16 which took down a sweet sixteen finalist last year, the creative Italian gem in the Design District, MC Kitchen.

The tightest race — with fervent fans voting a tournament-high 2,400 times — was within perhaps the toughest matchup so far: Rib haven Shorty’s defeated beloved comfort food classic Blue Collar by just 13 votes.

And Kyu (pronounced “cue” for its Asian barbecue theme) put on a social media blitz to knock off Joe’s Stone Crab — in a contest that saw more than 2,300 votes — by just 36 votes.

On to round two! Voting opens at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday at 9 p.m. at miamiherald.com/munchmadness.