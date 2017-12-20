Inspired by the Dutch hotspot Rotisserie Amsterdam, Le Chick Rotisserie is opening in early 2018 at 310 NW 24th St. in Wynwood. The name is pronounced Le Chic, as in the Chic song, “Le Freak.”

Le Chick, they tell us, will be a destination for cocktails, comfort food, and of course rotisserie chicken. Rotisserie chicken hasn’t been this cool since Kenny Rogers Roasters. So what brings it to the ‘Wood?

Well, co-founders and managing partners Coco Coig and Jorge Sanchez, along with managing partner Max Van de Put, were inspired by their visit in Amsterdam.

“After experiencing Rotisserie Amsterdam, we knew a rotisserie chicken and cocktail bar-driven concept would be a perfect fit for the Wynwood market,” said Coig.

The 4,700 square foot indoor and outdoor space will also offer live music programming on a weekly basis. The outdoor patio, equipped with its own bar and lounge seating, will debut following the grand opening.

Executive Chef Victoria Delloca, who got her culinary start in the kitchen at Vail, Colorado favorite Sweet Basil, before moving to Miami and joining the team at BB Bistro, will lead Le Chick’s kitchen.

The menu will feature appetizers including fried chicken, slow roasted baby back ribs and fries served four ways – Truffle Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, French Fries and Loaded Cheese Fries. Main courses will feature rotisserie chicken (full and half sizes will be available), burgers and sandwiches, including the Monthly Special, described cryptically as a “dynamic burger experiment.”

Desserts will include the restaurant’s signature Goodie Jar, Banoffee Pie and Smoked Apple Tart. A special late-night menu will also be available after midnight.

José ‘YeYe’ Ortega, who recently won Best Bubbly Cocktail at the IBA World Cocktail Championships this year in Copenhagen and is known throughout Puerto Rico as one of the best bartenders on the island, will oversee the bar program.

“We are very excited to offer Wynwood locals and visitors alike a space to relax, unwind and enjoy great food and innovative cocktails paired with live music,” said co-owner Sanchez.

Le Chick Rotisserie will be open for dinner Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. The rotisserie plans to open for lunch in the near future.

You can follow Le Chick on Instagram and Facebook at @LeChickRotisserie. Here’s their first post!