Posted on

River Yacht Club opens Japanese concept, Dashi

Interiors of Dashi restaurant at the River Yacht Club on the Miami River, Downtown Miami
Fabiola Fleuranvil | ffabulous1@gmail.com | IG: MiamiFabulous | Twitter: MsFab_MiaSocial

The River Yacht Club just opened a restaurant within a restaurant, and it’s oozing with sexy. The new Japanese fine-dining concept, Dashi, is authentic but not traditional and features an exotic menu of Japanese selections. Headed by the former Kuro chef and Iron Chef Masahuru Morimoto protégé, Shuji Hiyakawa,  Dashi’s sleek nautical-themed design blends in perfectly against the Miami River and the shiny yachts docked along RYC.

Chef Shuji, an udon master who grew up in his father’s noodle shop in Japan, puts his own spin on the udon dishes, and there’s also a wide selection of sushi and sashimi to choose. A la carte selections are divided into salads, hot, cold, soups and udons and sushi & sashimi, as well as sides.  

River Yacht Club has been the go-to for a taste of the Miami lifestyle and a sexy social scene. Now with Dashi, you have your choice at a full experience sipping rose at Happy Hour at RYC Lounge, then a taste of Japanese culture, and then continue the party.

Dashi is open for dinner 6-11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday inside the River Yacht Club – 401 SW 3rd Ave., Miami

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

MOLTO Pizza & Booze offers South Beach a hot new happy hour
Tourists Reminisce with these events at throwback Supercon Retro

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Get your Easter brunch fix with these tasty menus
Miami Guide
7 Ways to Play Tourist for a Day in Miami by Land & Sea
Trump and this chef battled in court but now ‘move forward as friends’
Poetry about mac and cheese, chocolate and wings is coming to your supermarket
100 years later and we still have more to learn about Vizcaya
Let’s go Rogue! Star Wars Celebration in Orlando is worth the road trip.
Where to go for outdoor fun in Miami
Tourists How to enjoy a wine tasting and not be a drunken fool
Don’t be grossed out. The food and drinks are lit at these Miami gas stations
Counting down the days until Rolling Loud? Read this (especially if you purchased your ticket)