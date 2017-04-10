River Yacht Club opens Japanese concept, Dashi

Interiors of Dashi restaurant at the River Yacht Club on the Miami River, Downtown Miami

The River Yacht Club just opened a restaurant within a restaurant, and it’s oozing with sexy. The new Japanese fine-dining concept, Dashi, is authentic but not traditional and features an exotic menu of Japanese selections. Headed by the former Kuro chef and Iron Chef Masahuru Morimoto protégé, Shuji Hiyakawa, Dashi’s sleek nautical-themed design blends in perfectly against the Miami River and the shiny yachts docked along RYC.

Chef Shuji, an udon master who grew up in his father’s noodle shop in Japan, puts his own spin on the udon dishes, and there’s also a wide selection of sushi and sashimi to choose. A la carte selections are divided into salads, hot, cold, soups and udons and sushi & sashimi, as well as sides.

River Yacht Club has been the go-to for a taste of the Miami lifestyle and a sexy social scene. Now with Dashi, you have your choice at a full experience sipping rose at Happy Hour at RYC Lounge, then a taste of Japanese culture, and then continue the party.

Dashi is open for dinner 6-11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday inside the River Yacht Club – 401 SW 3rd Ave., Miami