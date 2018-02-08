RIP: This restaurant lasted less than a year in the new CityPlace Doral

Rusty Bucket serves up American fare and beers on tap in a casual atmosphere -- but it didn't last the year in CityPlace Doral.

CityPlace Doral is still trying to find its audience with South Florida, but less than a year in, one of its cornerstone restaurants has already closed: the Rusty Bucket.

The Colombus, Ohio-based casual chain restaurant was at the mouth of the entrance to the mall, which opened at 83rd Avenue and 36th Street in March of 2017. It was among the first restaurants in the mall, along with an IceBox Cafe, Brimstone Woodfire Grill and the city’s first Fresh Market grocery store.

The chain, which has restaurants in six states, is down to one Florida location, Sarasota.

Maybe diners just couldn’t get past the name. Rusty Pelican: whimsical. Rusty Bucket? Tetanus.