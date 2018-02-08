Posted on

RIP: This restaurant lasted less than a year in the new CityPlace Doral

rusty bucket
Rusty Bucket serves up American fare and beers on tap in a casual atmosphere -- but it didn't last the year in CityPlace Doral.
By Carlos FríasFor Miami.com

CityPlace Doral is still trying to find its audience with South Florida, but less than a year in, one of its cornerstone restaurants has already closed: the Rusty Bucket.

The Colombus, Ohio-based casual chain restaurant was at the mouth of the entrance to the mall, which opened at 83rd Avenue and 36th Street in March of 2017. It was among the first restaurants in the mall, along with an IceBox Cafe, Brimstone Woodfire Grill and the city’s first Fresh Market grocery store.

The chain, which has restaurants in six states, is down to one Florida location, Sarasota.

Maybe diners just couldn’t get past the name. Rusty Pelican: whimsical. Rusty Bucket? Tetanus.

READ MORE: CityPlace Doral is becoming a major entertainment hub for Doral. And there is still more to come.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
The five stages of realizing Dwyane Wade is coming back to the Miami Heat
Tourists A three-story, Italian food hall is ready to open at Brickell City Centre. Here’s what it’s like.
Camila Cabello is bringing Havana to Wynwood this weekend
Miami Guide
These are South Miami’s most impressive restaurants for date night
Tourists No need to hit the mega clubs. Try these new lounges and bars in Miami.
Tourists Miami isn’t the most traffic-congested place in the world. But it’s up there.