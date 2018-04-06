Publix chicken tender subs are on sale. A Reddit hero found a new way to eat them.

People can’t stop experimenting with their Publix chicken tender subs — especially when they go on sale.

You may have already heard about ArePublixChickenTenderSubsOnSale.com (which we suspect is actually owned by Publix). The website tells you when the chicken tender subs go on sale. (They’re on sale until April 11. Don’t believe me? Click the link for the ironic retro website.)

What you might not have known is you can customize your chix Pub sub by having it tossed in a host of different sauces. (I like the tenders chunked and tossed in buffalo sauce with a splash of blue cheese dressing. Also, add a few slices of American white cheddar and ask them to toast it before tossing in some banana peppers and red onion slivers. Mmm.)

This Eureka! moment set Reddit ablaze.

Something called Boar’s Head Pepperhouse Gourmaise started the conversation. It’s a mix of mayonnaise, deli mustard and four kinds of cracked pepper.

Others are partial to the garlic Parmesan dressing. Here’s the key: Publix will let you add any of the salad dressings to your subs.

It all sounds good to us. So does a whole sub for six bucks. For you chips-and-a-drink fans, Reddit is there for you with this PSA. Happy subbing.

