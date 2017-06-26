Mangoes are the stars of these Miami-made products (which are mainly alcoholic beverages)

Publix mango Key lime pie.Publix

You take two South Florida delicacies and put them together. Nothing bad can come of this. We could try to get cute to describe this deliciousness, but who says it better than Publix, where you can find this limited-time treat.

“Fresh mango flavor, key lime juice and sweetened condensed milk are blended to create the perfect combination of tart and sweet, nestled in a graham cracker crust. You’re welcome.”

Thank you, Publix.