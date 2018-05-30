Post a pic, take a bite: Here are 33 of Miami’s prettiest desserts
Looking for #dessertporn? You’ve come to the right place. These sweet treats look as good as they taste. Snap a picture before you dig in, and your feed will be the envy of the social sphere.
1. Zuma Miami's Chawan Mushi
Inspired by a traditional egg custard dish found in Japan, Zuma Miami’s Chawan Mushi is a creamy coconut flavored dream topped with colorful tropical fruits and passion fruit foam. The finished creation is almost too precious to eat.
Zuma Miami, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
2. Seaspice's Lemon Mousse
Fluffy, tart and almost too pretty to eat.
Seaspice, 422 NW North River Dr., Miami
3. Cafeina's Glow Stick Cotton Candy
This sweet treat will light up your tastebuds (and your Instagram feed).
Cafeina, 297 NW 23rd St., Miami
4. La Muse Cafe's Art Tart
Why check in at the Louvre when you can enjoy your very own edible mini Mona Lisa? La Muse Cafe’s Art Tart is just that, served with strawberries, raspberries, gold flakes, and chocolate pieces.
La Muse Cafe, 200 Biscayne Blvd. Way #102, Miami
5. Triple Chocolate Mousse Temptation by Gianni's at The Villa Casa Casuarina
It doesn’t get much more opulent than this. #VersaceVersaceVersace
Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina, 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
6. Azabu's Raindrop Cake
Made of water and sugar, then topped with dried soybean powder and Japanese brown sugar syrup.
Azabu, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
7. W South Beach's Watermelon Cake
Nothing says summer like a watermelon cake. Colorful, fresh and delicious, this healthy sweet treat will look great on your feed and feel great in your belly without compromising your beach bod. Let the bikini shots commence.
W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
8. Jaya's Thai Donuts
Made with caramelized condensed milk, toasted peanuts, mango coulis, ice cream, and ube (purple yam), these bite-sized beauties know how to sit pretty for a picture.
Jaya at The Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
9. Doc B's Fresh Kitchen's Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake
If breakfast and dessert had a lovechild, it would be the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake at Chicago based eatery Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen. Snap a pic before digging in at their brand new Coral Gables outpost.
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
10. Foodgōd's Baked Alaska Surprise at Komodo
Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. Foodgōd, and Brickell hotspot Komodo have teamed up to create one of the most bonkers Baked Alaska’s you’ll ever see. Created with Instagram feeds in mind, the creation combines cake batter, strawberry ice cream, funfetti cake, cotton candy, white chocolate rice Krispies and fruity pebbles.
Komodo, 801 Brickell Ave., Miami
11. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Mega Shake at KINGS Doral
Made with cookie dough ice cream and chocolate fudge, rolled in whipped cream and crushed chocolate chip cookies, and topped with an entire ice cream cookie sandwich, this shake means business.
KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral, 3450 Northwest 83rd Ave. Suite 152, Doral
12. Sugar Factory's King Kong Sundae
24 scoops of ice cream covered in just about every topping you can think of plus sparklers (if you ask) and unicorn pops. Good luck.
Sugar Factory Ocean Drive, 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
13. Boulud Sud's Grapefruit Givré
Not a chocolate fan? No problem. This signature dessert by Chef Daniel Boulud and Pastry Chef Saeko Nemoto deserves a prime spot on your Instagram story. Made with almond and halva crumble, grapefruit sorbet, rose loukoum, grapefruit gelee, sesame foam, orange tuile and Turkish cotton candy, it’s exotic, tasty and pretty as can be.
Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way Miami
14. Jezebel Bar + Kitchen's Deep Fried Oreos
Deep Fried Oreos. Do we need to say anything else?
Jezebel Bar + Kitchen, 1625 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach
15. Graziano's's Flaming Dulce De Leche Panqueque
Ready your camera for the arrival of the Flaming Dulce De Leche Panqueque at Graziano’s! Flambeed tableside with orange liquor and topped with vanilla bean ice cream, these caramel crepes are made with artisanal dulce de leche made in-house.
Graziano’s, multiple locations
16. Planta's Chocolate Terrarium
Made of chocolate mousse, peanut butter ice cream, chocolate date soil, and salted caramel, this is a science project you’ll actually want to eat — but not until you’ve snapped the perfect photo.
Planta South Beach, 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach
17. Gusto RistoBar's Chocolate Brownie with Caramel Popcorn
This sweet and salty surprise looks good from every angle and tastes even better.
Gusto RistoBar, 8550 NW 53rd St., Doral
18. Taiyaki's Ice Cream
You’ve probably seen this one many, many times before, but that adorable fish-shaped waffle cone never gets old — especially when the ice cream swirling up out of its mouth is crowned with cat ears and a unicorn horn.
Tayaki NYC Miami, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami
19. KYU's Coconut Cake
There’s nothing like a classic, and KYU’s Coconut Cake (which follows a recipe passed down by Michael Lewis’ mother) is a cult favorite here in Miami — no filter necessary.
KYU, 251 NW 25th St., Miami
20. Pisco y Nazca's Chocolate Dome
Pisco y Nazca’s Chocolate Dome is made to collapse as the waiter pours warm ganache onto the top, revealing a triple-whammy of ice cream, sweet potato custard, and fudge. Make sure to Boomerang this one.
Pisco y Nazca, locations in Doral and Kendall
21. Bazaar Mar's Key Lime Pie
This is not your average slice of key lime pie. It’s a sandcastle made of graham cracker crumble and key lime ice cream topped with edible white chocolate seashells and kissed by lime air foam.
Bazaar Mar at SLS Brickell, 1300 S Miami Ave., Miami
22. Le Zoo's Profiteroles
Feeling French? Le Zoo’s Profiteroles will transport you straight to Paris. The best part? They’re topped off with warm bittersweet chocolate tableside so you can capture every sweet second. #BonVoyage
Le Zoo, 9700 Collins Ave. #135, Miami Beach
23. El Cielo's Ice Cream & Ash
While all of El Cielo’s dishes are definitely post-worthy, we love their Ice Cream & Ash — a tiny black cone filled with smoked lavender ice cream served in a bed of lentils.
El Cielo, 31 SE 5th St., Miami
24. Plnthouse's Tropical Pitaya Smoothie Bowl
Looking for a guilt-free dessert that will add some serious color to your Instagram story? Try the Tropical Pitaya Smoothie Bowl at Plnthouse, made on a base of pitaya and topped with mango, banana, strawberry, coconut flakes, and MCT oil.
Plnthouse at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
25. Makoto's Fruit Toban Yaki
Styled after the classic Japanese savory Toban Yaki, this sweet and light treat only looks decadent. Made with fresh berries presented in a warm white-chocolate-passionfruit custard and topped with a scoop of mango sorbet, this shareable and snap-able dessert won’t break your beach bod diet.
Makoto, 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
26. Terra Mare's Apple Cobbler
Served warm with fresh apple filling, cinnamon crumble topping, vanilla bean ice cream, powdered sugar, whipped cream and a caramel drizzle, this gorgeous homestyle favorite is worth the drive up to Fort Lauderdale.
Terra Mare, 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
27. The Chocolate Hazelnut Bar at KURO
Made with raspberry gel and dark chocolate ganache, the Chocolate Hazelnut Bar at KURO is a work of art.
KURO at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale
28. The Corn Cake at Lolo's Surf Cantina
Also known as Pastel de Elote with Créme Fraiche, this Mexican treat is a little pot of heaven — bring on the likes.
Lolo’s Surf Cantina, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
29. Juvia's Tres Leches
This is one of Pastry Chef Gregory Gourreau’s signature staples, made with milk soaked sponge cake, vanilla whipped cream, caramel parts, and three milk ice cream. It’s also a work of art you’ll want to capture before it’s gone.
Juvia, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139
30. Meraki Greek Bistro's Baklava
Even if you’re not in Mykonos, one shot of Meraki Greek Bistro’s honey-drizzled baklava will convince your followers you’re living your best life on the coast of the Aegean.
Meraki Greek Bistro, 142 SE 1st Ave., Miami
31. The Bread Pudding at Habitat by Jose Mendin
Sweet potato “pie” custard caramelized miso, chai tea ice cream, black sesame.
Habitat by Jose Mendin, 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
32. Byblos's Pizelle
The famous Pizelle at Byblos sandwiches baklava ice cream and salted caramel between couscous praline wafers.
Byblos Miami, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
33. Leynia's Beignets at Leynia at Delano South Beach
These tiny treats will make you do a double take before you double tap. They look like pebbles, but they’re actually to-die-for beignets made with vanilla cream, cocoa powder and Zacapa rum caramel sauce.
Leynia at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach