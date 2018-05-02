Pollo Tropical is introducing new chicken wraps. Here’s how to get one free.

You can get a free wrap at Pollo Tropical - but only today.

How badly do you want a free Pollo Tropical wrap? Badly enough to look foolish?

Hell, yes. Free food is free food. So head to any Pollo Tropical restaurant today (May 2) from 2 to 6 p.m. to win one of the restaurant’s new Large Wraps, twice the size of the original wraps with double the chicken.

The catch is, you have to bust out the following rhyme. Brace yourselves:

“My name is [you fill in this part]

And I’m here for a wrap,

There’s a lot that’s changed

So here’s a recap:

Double meat, twice as big, Quesadilla or Caesar,

Get ’em with Pollo Bites,

So fresh they never hit the freezer.”

Yeah, OK, that last line is a little weak. Nobody is going to mistake you for Jay Z. But you will not be graded on your lack of mad skillz – do it and you get a free wrap. And if you’re really embarrassed, go through the drive-through – that’s legit, too.

The new wraps come with grilled chicken or Crispy Pollo Bites and in two different styles:

Quesadilla: with melted cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and a chipotle dressing, served pressed and warm

Caesar: with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing