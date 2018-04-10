Posted on

Pollo Tropical is giving away free food for a year. Here’s what you have to do

Pollo Tropical
Free Pollo Tropical for a year? YES PLEASE.Joe Rimkus Jr.
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

How much Pollo Tropical can you eat in a year?

If your answer was “A lot” – and we know it was – you need to get in line for a chance to win free Pollo Tropical for year this weekend.

The fast-food, pro-grilling restaurant is opening a new Express location at 7501 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami. The Express concept means drive through or walk up, no sitting down to enjoy your TropiChops.

So to celebrate, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 14, every 50th car wins free Pollo Tropical for a year.

Winning such an honor is living the dream, but there’s another grand opening giveaway, too. The first 100 guests to place an order on April 14 get a gift bag.

Read more: A Reddit hero found a new way to eat Publix chicken tender subs

And Saturday is just the beginning: there are daily specials the following week:

April 15: Drive through in your beachwear and get 20 percent off your entire car’s order

April 16: 20 percent discount for students with university ID

April 17: Kids eat free all day (with purchase of adult meal)

April 18: 20 percent discount for Miami-Dade employees with county ID

April 19: 10 percent discount for customers 55 and older

April 20: Half price family meals from 4-7 p.m.

Could you eat it every day? We could.

Comments

More Like This
Tourists How much does Miami love croquetas? We even have a street to honor them.
One of Miami’s new chill spots is driving its neighbors crazy
Pollo Tropical is giving away free food for a year. Here’s what you have to do
botanicas
Miami Guide
So MiamiA beginner’s guide to Miami botánicas
Miami is the least uptight city in America, survey says. Now we’re worried for America
Tourists Have you been to Bay Harbor Islands yet? Here are two new reasons to visit.