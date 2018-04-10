Pollo Tropical is giving away free food for a year. Here’s what you have to do

Free Pollo Tropical for a year? YES PLEASE.

How much Pollo Tropical can you eat in a year?

If your answer was “A lot” – and we know it was – you need to get in line for a chance to win free Pollo Tropical for year this weekend.

The fast-food, pro-grilling restaurant is opening a new Express location at 7501 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami. The Express concept means drive through or walk up, no sitting down to enjoy your TropiChops.

So to celebrate, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 14, every 50th car wins free Pollo Tropical for a year.

Winning such an honor is living the dream, but there’s another grand opening giveaway, too. The first 100 guests to place an order on April 14 get a gift bag.

And Saturday is just the beginning: there are daily specials the following week:

April 15: Drive through in your beachwear and get 20 percent off your entire car’s order

April 16: 20 percent discount for students with university ID

April 17: Kids eat free all day (with purchase of adult meal)

April 18: 20 percent discount for Miami-Dade employees with county ID

April 19: 10 percent discount for customers 55 and older

April 20: Half price family meals from 4-7 p.m.

Could you eat it every day? We could.