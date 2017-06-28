Posted on

Coral Gables is about to get lit with Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar

by Lesley Abravanel

The people behind Copper 29 Bar and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar are about to give birth in July to Plomo Tequila and Taco Bar at 230 Miracle Mile.

There you’ll find 12 kinds of tacos and 65 mezcals and tequilas. That’s a lot of spirits. And that’s OK, because the place is going to be a lively one. 

As if you need an excuse to do Taco Tuesday the rest of the week, the place will offer nightly specials including half off all tequila and mezcal on Mondays, all tacos are $3 on Tuesdays, half off all bottles of wine on Wednesdays and margaritas for $4 on Ladies’ Night, Thursdays.  A daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. offers drink specials and $3 tacos. 

There will be nightly DJs as well because, well, tequila. And tacos. 

