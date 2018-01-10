Pitbull is opening his first restaurant this summer. Here’s what it looks like.

Pitbull is set to open his first restaurant in Miami Beach over the summer.

The new place will be called iLov305 and it will be inside the Bel-Air Hotel Miami Beach on Ocean Drive — a location that makes it clear Pitbull will be trolling for tourism business as much as locals.

There’s no date for the grand opening, just a “summer 2018” mention.

The lobby waiting area at iLov305. Echeverria Design Group for iLov305 Restaurant and Nightlife

So, what’s iLov305 about?

It’s a partnership between the rapper of “Timber” and “Give Me Everything,” whose real name is Armando Perez, and the Sugar Factory chain of hip restaurants.

The spot will offer diners 9,000 square feet of space that includes a tropical décor dining-room highlighting vintage Spanish tile and crystal chandelier as well as a retail area with cigar rollers and daiquiri bar.

At the daiquiri bar, you can order one of 50 kinds of mojitos. Echeverria Design Group for iLov305 Restaurant and Nightlife

There’ll be three VIP rooms upstairs, a DJ booth and a special area for the singer when he comes around.

“iLov305 says it all,” Pitbull said in a statement. “I want everyone to feel, see, share the same passion and love I have for Miami.

“iLov305 will have the most energy that Ocean Drive has ever seen.”

But will the food be any good?

Pitbull’s angling to serve line-caught yellowfin tuna, pork belly sliders, Cuban sandwiches, 305 burgers (topped with shrimp, plantains and bacon) and guava bread pudding.

Get your drink on at the bar at iLov305, set to open in summer 2018. Echeverria Design Group for iLov305 Restaurant and Nightlife

What’s to drink? Fifty kinds of mojitos, along with the usual.

No wonder the advance publicity bills iLov305 of being “where what happens, never happened!”