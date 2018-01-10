Posted on

Pitbull is opening his first restaurant this summer. Here’s what it looks like.

Obviously there will be dancers performing on the balcony. This is Pitbull's joint. Echeverria Design Group for iLov305 Restaurant and Nightlife
By Jose LambietFor Gossipextra.net

Pitbull is set to open his first restaurant in Miami Beach over the summer.

The new place will be called iLov305 and it will be inside the Bel-Air Hotel Miami Beach on Ocean Drive — a location that makes it clear Pitbull will be trolling for tourism business as much as locals.

Read More: What does the word ‘dale’ mean? So many things.

There’s no date for the grand opening, just a “summer 2018” mention.

The lobby waiting area at iLov305.Echeverria Design Group for iLov305 Restaurant and Nightlife

So, what’s iLov305 about?

It’s a partnership between the rapper of “Timber” and “Give Me Everything,” whose real name is Armando Perez, and the Sugar Factory chain of hip restaurants.

The spot will offer diners 9,000 square feet of space that includes a tropical décor dining-room highlighting vintage Spanish tile and crystal chandelier as well as a retail area with cigar rollers and daiquiri bar.

At the daiquiri bar, you can order one of 50 kinds of mojitos.Echeverria Design Group for iLov305 Restaurant and Nightlife

There’ll be three VIP rooms upstairs, a DJ booth and a special area for the singer when he comes around.

“iLov305 says it all,” Pitbull said in a statement. “I want everyone to feel, see, share the same passion and love I have for Miami.

“iLov305 will have the most energy that Ocean Drive has ever seen.”

But will the food be any good?

Pitbull’s angling to serve line-caught yellowfin tuna, pork belly sliders, Cuban sandwiches, 305 burgers (topped with shrimp, plantains and bacon) and guava bread pudding.

pitbull
Get your drink on at the bar at iLov305, set to open in summer 2018.Echeverria Design Group for iLov305 Restaurant and Nightlife

What’s to drink? Fifty kinds of mojitos, along with the usual.

No wonder the advance publicity bills iLov305 of being “where what happens, never happened!”

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists Pitbull is opening his first restaurant this summer. Here’s what it looks like.
This hot new Wynwood bar is reviving a Miami nightlife tradition
Tourists Remember the weird sloth at Miami Science Museum? It’s got a new home
Miami Guide
Bring on the biscuits: A guide to Miami’s best soul food.
Don’t sit at home – free events are everywhere this weekend
Tourists Mignonette Uptown, Talde among spate of Miami restaurant closings