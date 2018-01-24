People loved this Brickell City Centre restaurant. So another is opening in South Miami

American Harvest may be a new name to Miami’s restaurant scene, but it’s already expanding.

The newish Miami-based restaurant, which opened a location in December 2016 at Brickell City Centre, will open a new location in South Miami on Jan. 30.

“The growing brand will feature additional locations throughout South Florida, including Doral and Coral Gables,” Grove Bay Hospitality Group co-founder and CEO Franceso Balli wrote in a release.

In fact, the Brickell City Centre location was not originally intended as American Harvest’s first location.

“When we were developing Big Easy Winebar & Grill at Brickell City Centre we had the opportunity to take a neighboring space that was too good to pass up,” explains Balli’s partner Ignacio Garcia-Menocal. “We tailor-made the American Harvest concept to fit that space and the response has been great. We’re excited to see the reaction when guests experience the restaurant as we originally conceived it, with more seats, more offerings, more choices.”

American Harvest focuses on fast, fresh regional ingredients.

New to the menu are the acai bowls, all sorts of toasts — not just avocado, but also peanut butter and banana, among others — burgers, tacos, salads and skillets.

Weekend brunch begins right away, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with dishes priced between $5-$9. They include nine-grain French toast, egg-and-bacon sandwiches, granola with Greek yogurt, breakfast tacos and a Cubano breakfast skillet.