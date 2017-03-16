Step into Paris without leaving Miami Beach

The bar

Paris 6

The vibe

Despite the many Latin-inspired dishes on its menu, Paris 6 truly does make you feel as though you’ve stepped into a swanky petite brasserie somewhere off the Champs-Élysées, complete with dark wood, Art Deco motifs, and tables clustered around heating lamps out front. Date night, anyone?

Something to sip

If you want to feel like Hemingway, order a Paris 6, made with blood orange, black currant, lemon juice, agave, Ron Havana Club, maraschino liquor and a splash of soda.

Other sips

For something a little more Miami, opt for a classic Piña Colada made with coconut mix, fresh pineapple juice and Ron Havana Club rum. Or sip like a local (Parisian, that is), and try any of the restaurant’s imported French wines. For something smoky, earthy and complex, we’re partial to the Chateau Andriet Bordeaux Superieur.

Something to savor

Try the Poulpe Saute Et Ses Linguini A La Provencalle A “Mel Lisoboa.” It’s a mouthful to say, but this sauteed octopus served on a bed of linguine topped with a butter and cognac reduction is worth the effort. Then, polish off your meal with Paris 6’s Grand Gateau, a chocolate cake filled with Kinder Bueno white ganache, infused with a Haagan-Dazs vanilla milk chocolate almond bar and covered in Nutella ganache. We probably don’t have to add that it’s also topped with condensed milk and toasted hazelnuts.

2200 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

http://www.paris6.com.br/