Paradise Farms — home to farm-to-table dinners — purchased by Sacred Space owner

Karla Dascal, who transformed a gritty warehouse property in Wynwood into a serene campus of health and wellness called The Sacred Space Miami — home to the vegan restaurant Plant Food and Wine — now has big plans for a healthy-living oasis far from the urban jungle.

Dascal and Gingi Beltran bought Homestead’s Paradise Farms, one of the state’s first certified organic growers. The pair closed on the $1 million purchase on Tuesday and eventually plan to expand the 7 1/2 acre property into a holistic health and wellness destination.

Karla Dascal founded The Sacred Space Miami as a center for mindfulness and wellness. C.M. Guerrero

The farm at 19801 SW 320th St. in Homestead was owned by Gabriele Marewski and had been on the market for a couple of years. Marewski, who didn’t allow meat products or smoking on the property, had been running it as a certified organic farm servicing top farm-to-table chefs since 1999 and was well-known for hosting Dinners in Paradise for charity. She will be staying on with the business, Dascal said.

“When this all came about, I thought this would be wonderful for retreats, for further healing, for disconnecting, for getaway, for celebration, all of the things the farm already stands for,” Dascal said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s all divine. I am the right buyer for this property.”

A handmade sign is near the entrance of Paradise Farms in Homestead. Gabriela Marewski has run the property as a certified organic farm since 1999. The new owner will continue the farm and add more health and wellness programming. MARSHA HALPER Miami Herald Staff

Paradise Farms grows herbs, micro greens, fruits and vegetables for the region’s top farm-to-table chefs including Michael Schwartz, Ingrid Hoffman, Michelle Bernstein and Allen Susse, as well as for Whole Foods.