One of Washington D.C.’s hottest restaurants is popping up in Wynwood for one night only

Getting a table Washington D.C.’s “no reservation” Japanese hot spot, Himitsu is almost impossible. The restaurant was recognized in Bon Appetit’s America’s Best New Restaurants of 2017 and folks can’t get enough of it.

Luckily for Miami, Himitsu will pop up in Wynwood’s newest modern Chinese concept, Palmar, for one night only. On Tuesday, Feb. 13 you can feast on a seven-course chef collab between Himitsu chef/co-owner Kevin Tien and Palamar chef Albert Diaz.

The menu will be “a celebration of Asian flavors,” and is available for $89 per person (drinks and gratuity not included).

Yes, reservations will be accepted. If you do manage to score one, there are two seatings, one 6:30-7 p.m. and another at 9:30-10 p.m.

Reservations are available via Resy.