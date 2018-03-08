North Bay Village is getting a new Mexican restaurant. It’ll serve breakfast and margaritas

One of the founders of Coyo Taco in Wynwood is introducing a new fast-casual Mexican spot with breakfast and a full-service margarita bar to North Bay Village.

222 Taco, located at 1674 79th St. Causeway, should open its doors to hungry residents by the end of March. It’s the latest project from Anna Robbins, who was behind Coyo Taco in Miami’s art district.

In addition to the traditional Mexican fare and margarita bar, the new 222 Taco will also feature a ‘tiendita’ full of grab-and-go food, authentic Mexican novelties, paletas, baked goods, coffees, sodas and beers.

Did someone say margaritas?

Adding another layer to her new restaurant, Robbins will tap into her event expertise with her company, 222 Worldwide, to drive music programming. (Don’t expect your average El Torito-brand of mariachi.)

222 Taco will serve all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner. Tacos vs Burritos, a short six-minute walk east, opens around lunch time and stays open until 2 a.m. 222 Taco will have an edge on Thursdays and Fridays when it closes at — wait for it — 2:22 a.m.

222 TACO

Address: 1624 79th Street Causeway, North Bay Village, FL 33141

Hours: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. – 2:22 a.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday

Website: 222ta.co