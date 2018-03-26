Dishes from Boulud Sud Miami.

James Beard Award-winning Chef Daniel Bouloud has overhauled his restaurant in downtown Miami’s JW Marriott Marquis, and if you haven’t been, what are you waiting for?

A three-course Easter menu by Chef Clark Bowen and Pastry Chef Saeko Nemoto awaits you. Six delectable first course choices are available, followed by such options as pistachio French toast or chicken tagine, then tres leches or dressed up chocolate fondant to finish.

The three-course meal is $55 and for an additional $35 enjoy unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas and craft cocktails.