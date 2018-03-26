No plans for Easter brunch? Our guide will lead you to eggs, mimosas and more
Pastels, the beginning of spring, bunnies and brunch – these are all things associated with Easter. But with this list of where to eat on Easter, we’re sneaking in a few dinner options, too. Peruse the list and plan your April 1 outing.
Read more: Here’s everything you need to know about ordering Cuban coffee in Miami
Bagatelle Miami Beach
The French-Mediterranean staple on South Beach is offering a lamb special with creamy polenta and glazed cipollini with a peach crumble for dessert.
Bagatelle, 220 21st St. Miami Beach
Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres at SLS Brickell
Walk past the dreamy cars parked out front and into this restaurant, which is as much of a visual experience as a place to dine. Drop $65 per person for an abundance of brunch delicacies including caviar, oysters and King Crab, plus a decadent “Some Little Sweets” Table. Tack on $30 per person for unlimited Nicolas Feuillatte champagne or $150 for Krug. Kids under 12 pay $25 per person.
Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres, 1300 S Miami Ave., Miami.
Big Easy Winebar & Grill at Brickell City Centre
Brickell City Centre has become a dining destination, and the Big Easy Winebar & Grill is a big part of that shift. Head to the open-air architectural marvel of a mall and feast on Nutella-stuffed French toast, the 8-ounce Big Easy Brunch Burger, a vegetable omelette or eggs Benedict.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill, 701 S. Miami Ave., #339a, Miami
Bird & Bone at The Confidante Miami Beach
The Easter spread isn’t lacking anything at Richard Hales’ Bird & Bone. The family-friendly brunch also includes a few bonus dishes like lamb and waffles and a Hummingbird Bundt cake added just for Easter. The kids will love the fried chicken.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bird & Bone at The Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
BLT Prime at Trump National Doral
BLT Prime at Trump National Doral, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral
Boulud Sud Miami
James Beard Award-winning Chef Daniel Bouloud has overhauled his restaurant in downtown Miami’s JW Marriott Marquis, and if you haven’t been, what are you waiting for?
A three-course Easter menu by Chef Clark Bowen and Pastry Chef Saeko Nemoto awaits you. Six delectable first course choices are available, followed by such options as pistachio French toast or chicken tagine, then tres leches or dressed up chocolate fondant to finish.
The three-course meal is $55 and for an additional $35 enjoy unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas and craft cocktails.
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
The CityPlace Doral location is offering an Easter exclusive menu including huevos rancheros and the Southwest breakfast burger. A bunny petting area and Easter egg hunt are perfect for the kids. And if you find the golden egg, brunch is complimentary.
At The Shops in Pembroke Pines location at 14575 SW Fifth St. choose from thick cut French toast, flatbread or shrimp & grits along with bottomless mimosas. The kids will love the egg painting, and there’s also live jazz.
Brimstone Woodfire Grill CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral
Bulla Gastrobar Doral
Foodies love Bulla Gastrobar. See why on Easter Sunday when the restaurant adds a few new items to its already popular brunch.
Southern classic chicken and waffles, Mexican favorite huevos rancheros, trendy and hipster avocado toast and s’mores churros are all making an appearance this day.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bulla Gastrobar, 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral
Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits Ritz Carlton
The waterfront seafood restaurant is offering a lavish brunch for most of the day on Easter Sunday.
The buffet-style brunch will send you home satisfied with a variety of food stations that include breakfast as well as savory lunch fare. Kids can dig in to mac ‘n cheese and chicken fingers and plenty more at their buffet.
$105 for adults, kids 5-12 $49. $25 more gets adults unlimited choices of BC Brew, rum punch, mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Noon to 8 p.m., Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits Ritz Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill
This Miami River waterfront classic is offering a few specials on Easter Sunday. Try crab spring rolls or bacon-wrapped scallop for an appetizer ($15 each), either grilled sea bass or lobster/shrimp/scallop skewers ($35). Sweeten things up with a flaky delicate pastry, berry compote and chantilly cream ($9).
Easter-inspired cocktails include a Melon Ball Spritz and a Jelly Bean Cocktail ($15).
Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill, 400 N. River Dr., Miami
Coastal at the Atlantic Hotel & Spa
The waterfront view’s great here, too. Coastal is offering a chef-inspired menu of artfully prepared small-plate dishes. The choices range from traditional favorites like shrimp and grits to playful twists like mini lobster paninis.
$59 for adults, $29 for kids 12 and under. Select brunch style drinks are either $5 per drink or $18 for the bottomless choice. Sips are priced at $18 bottomless or $5 each.
There are some activities for kids planned during the first few hours of brunch.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Coastal at the Atlantic Hotel & Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Duffy's Sports Grill
It’s almost like Thanksgiving for Easter at Duffy’s, where for $13.99 you can have a three-course meal of house Caesar salad, glazed baked ham or roasted turkey with all the traditional sides. There’s red velvet cake for dessert.
Duffy’s Sports Grill, 3969 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 8575 SW 124th Ave., Miami
Etaru
Etaru offers an interesting twist on brunch with a seasonal or premium choice. Both include a welcome cocktail. Choose the seasonal for bottomless Whispering Angel Rosé or the premium for Roderer NV champagne.
The brunch choices vary for each menu and are lavish in their own way, with sashimi, tempura, prime beef filet, lamb cutlets and glazed pork ribs (and more).
Seasonal is $65 per person and premium $95. Kids can partake in an Easter egg hunt.
12:30-4 p.m., Etaru, 111 S. Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach
Fortei dei Marmi
Two Michelin star Chef Antonio Mellino is preparing a prix fixe holiday menu with carefully curated options for both adults and kids.
The $85 menu features an antipasti bar, grilled beef tenderloin, red snapper, poached eggs and lamb chop. Add on an elaborate raw fish bar for $39.
The $30 kids menu include choices like organic chicken milanese and penne with parmesan cheese.
Fortei dei Marmi, 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
Glass & Vine
Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli always likes to offer additional items for special occasions, and he’s doing just that for Easter brunch.
New items include a spring vegetable salad, pork enchilado and baked eggs with Zak the Baker toast. All pair well with a mango and passion fruit Bellini or with a DIY mimosa made with at your table with a bottle of Perrier Jouet and carafe of orange juice.
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Glass & Vine, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove
Habitat by Chef Jose Mendin at 1 Hotel South Beach
James Beard-nominated Jose Mendin’s most recent food venture is at 1 Hotel South Beach. That’s where he’s offering a special Easter menu.
His Land, Sea and Fire inspired menu includes breakfast favorites, a raw bar, handmade sushi (we know he knows sushi), waffles and pancakes and omelettes plus plenty of pastries. Oh, and unlimited Bloody Marys. All for $80 per person.
Noon to 4 p.m., Habitat by Chef Jose Mendin, 1 Hotel South Beach, 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Hilton Fort Lauderdale Resort
Poolside is where you want to be for this brunch for the seafood salad, seared rainbow trout and sauteed mussels and clams.
Adults $65 per person. Kids’ activities from 10 a.m. to noon.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Hilton Resort, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Icebox Cafe
Try a few new specialties created specifically for Easter Sunday. You can have their regular brunch but also try the chicken & waffles BLT ($21), peanut butter and jelly crunch French toast ($15) and bottomless lemongrass and lychee white sangria ($23).
Icebox Cafe, 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
Jaya at The Setai
The atmosphere at Jaya is as beautiful as the food served there.
Make your way through a rotisserie with strip loin and leg of lamb, Indian with butter chicken and fish curry, Asian with pad thai and seafood station. For dessert you can order playful chocolate marshmallow and Easter eggs. Even the Easter bunny makes an appearance.
Adults $125 per person and $65 for kids.
Jaya at the Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Juvia Miami Beach
Parking lot rooftop with an amazing South Beach view is the perfect description for Juvia. Who wouldn’t want to have Easter brunch here?
Chef Sunny’s highlighting his signature dishes of smoked salmon eggs benedict, oh-granola and shrimp and wild mushroom linguini. The $75 per person menu also includes bottomless mimosas, Bellinis or Prosecco.
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Juvia, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
KINGS Dining & Entertainment
Bowling’s always a fun-filled family activity, especially when you can knock down strikes while chowing down on Nashville hot chicken, jumbo wings and a bourbon barbecue bacon burger.
Plus, kids can pin paint and enjoy a colorful Big Peepin’ strawberry milkshake with whipped cream, sprinkles and Peeps marshmallows.
KINGS Dining & Entertainment at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral
Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Come hungry and ready to gamble and hopefully take home some winnings because there are 10 food stations offered at brunch.
Omelettes, Belgian waffles, seafood, sushi, ribeye, salads and lots of desserts, and that’s just some of it, for $89 per person.
Gotta drink when you gamble so choose from unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys, sangria, Bellinis and spiked freshly squeezed lemonade.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
KYU
Chef Michael Lewis has made Korean barbecue hipster Wynwood’s must have fare. On Easter Sunday he’s offering the roasted lamb chops alongside crispy banana and bourbon French toast and eggs Benedict with yuzu hollandaise. Bottomless bottles of Prosecco are also part of the Brunch Benefits cocktail list.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m., KYU, 251 NW 25th St., Miami
Le Zoo
Stephen Starr’s French bistro in the Bal Harbour Shops includes an all-out a la carte menu.
Dine on Croque Madame, chilled cucumber soup, shrimp salad and truffle pizza with fontina and fried egg. Kids can decorate cookies and join an Easter egg hunt.
Le Zoo at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
Leynia at Delano South Beach
The iconic Delano Hotel is more than just a beautiful pool and the place where Madonna once owned a restaurant.
Go there for Easter brunch to Leynia for Argentine empanadas, grilled lamb, a carving station, fresh-pressed juices and decadent desserts.
Adults $85, $25 extra for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys and $45 for Perrier-Jouet champagne. Kids 10 and under $45 with an Easter egg hunt and other activities.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Leynia at the Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Lightkeepers at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Another Ritz-Carlton restaurant – this one on Key Biscayne – makes the brunch list. A lavish buffet with highlights like flank steak, grilled snapper and paella is $89 for adults. Kids get their own dialed down buffet for $39. Complimentary valet parking is an added bonus.
Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton, 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
Lima at Atton Brickell
Atton Hotels are popping up all over Miami and the Brickell one has a Peruvian-inspired restaurant Lima.
At $45 per person, the expansive buffet with Peruvian favorites like ceviche and tiraditos is a good deal with unlimited mimosas and a live band.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lima at Atton Brickell, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami
Lobster Bar Sea Grille
The three-course brunch for Easter here is $49 per person and includes unlimited prosecco, mimosas, Bellinis and Bloody Marys plus whole chili lobster toast, steak and egg Bearnaise and an all-jumbo lump deconstructed crab cake Benedict.
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lobster Bar Sea Grille, 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Lona Cocina y Tequileria Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
The funky ambiance at this beachfront spot is perfect for a bottomless Sunday brunch, especially on Easter.
Chef Pablo Salas prepares authentic Mexican fare including molletes, chilaquiles con huevo, carnitas hash, masa pancakes and churros waffles.
For just $24 you can choose an appetizer, entree and dessert. Drinks like margaritas and other handcrafted cocktails are additional.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lona Cocina y Tequileria Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Macchialina
One of Miami Beach’s longest standing Italian trattorias, Chef Mike Pirolois presenting a five-course tasting menu for Easter Sunday dinner.
Savor every bite of creamy polenta with sausage ragu, burrata crostino and Mediterranean branzino. The menu is an affordable $59 per person.
6-11 p.m., Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
“Wasting away again in Margaritaville” are words immortalized by Jimmy Buffett in his song and now he’s got his own Margaritaville on Hollywood Beach.
The place is so massive you’ve got two options. Choose the Easter breakfast buffet with a made-to-order omelette station and more at LandShark Bar & Grill from 6-10 a.m. for $24.95 per person. Or try the brunch at Margaritaville Restaurant with a DIY nacho station, huevos rancheros and a dessert station. They’ll also have live music and a visit by the Easter bunny.
Buffet is $49.95 for adults and $23.95 for kids 4-12. Adults, drink bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys for an additional $14.95.
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, 1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood
Meat Market
Meat Market’s Executive and Co-Owner Chef Sean Brasel is offering a specialty Easter menu.
For $26 per person, choose an appetizer and an entree like an emapanada duo, seared salmon cake with Mexican corn salsa, prime ribeye, pan roasted salmon or grilled churrasco.
Come for lunch or dinner and from 4-7 p.m. Happy hour offerings include $8 signature cocktails, $10 martinis and $10 glasses of Veuve Clicquot.
Meat Market, 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
Miranda Cuisine & Bar
Noon to 3 p.m., Miranda Cuisine & Bar, 4299 NW 36th St., Miami Springs
NaiYaRa
He’s Chef Piyarat Potha Arreeratn, but he goes by Chef Bee, and he’s preparing an a la carte Thai-infused brunch for Easter Sunday.
Try the fried duck and biscuits, Thai poke, matcha waffle, black sesame pancakes and Korean short ribs and eggs.
Robert Ortenzio will craft cocktails, including lemongrass lemonade and peachy keen made with mandarin vodka, fresh brewed iced tea, white peach puree, lemon and cane syrup served tall with vodka soaked peach wedges. Both are $14.
Go bottomless and for the more traditional Bellinis, sangria or mimosas for $30.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., NaiYaRa, 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
Nautilus South Beach
You’ll love the canopy of bamboo trees that lead onto the beach as much as the classic brunch with oysters, Mediterranean fare, ceviche, cheeses and a meat carving station. $55 per person with a hefty $95 for bottomless Veuve Clicquot and $69 for bottomless rose.
There’s a kids brunch, too, with mini burgers and hot dogs, mac ‘n cheese and a giant chocolate Easter egg. The egg hunt and other kids’ activities begin at 10:30 a.m., before brunch.
11:30 a.m., Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Nikki Beach
At this “adult Easter Brunch Sunday,” meander among animal-themed dancers from Cirque X and partake in an Easter egg hunt where eggs are filled with drink tickets and gift certificates. Of course there’s food, too, including Nutella waffles, handmade pasta, omelettes and decadent desserts plus a Bloody Mary bar. $49.95 per person.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
Pisco y Nazca
The chefs at this Peruvian favorite carefully curated their brunch menu, and it’s ideal for a delicious Easter meal.
All the traditional dishes including ceviches of all kinds, chaufas, tacu tacu, lomo saltado. and an extensive cocktail, wine and beer menu await.
Pisco y Nazca, The Palms at Town & Country, 8405 Mills Dr., Miami; The Shops at Downtown Doral, 8551 NW 53rd St., #A101, Doral
Point Royal at Diplomat Beach Resort
Chef Geoffrey Zakarian of Iron Chef and Food Network fame is curating the menu here.
The Easter brunch buffet at the seaside menu includes a seasonal spread of waffles, fried oyster po’ boy, roasted leg of lamb and pot de fleur cake pops.
Adults $50, kids 12 and under $25. Bottomless mimosas or champagne for the adults is an additional $20.
Point Royal at Diplomat Resort, 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood
Rusty Pelican
Rusty Pelican is a no-brainer for any meal but especially for Easter brunch. That view!
The menu has something for everyone includings a raw bar, chicken and waffles, banana French toast, caviar, stone crabs, seafood paella, prime rib and wild mahi mahi. Your mind is loading up your plate right now, isn’t it?
$85 for adults, $35 for kids.
10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
Shooters Waterfront
This waterfront Fort Lauderdale casual spot has been around for decades. The brunch buffet includes a carving and omelette station, salad bar, a create your own waffle station, sushi, eggs of all kinds and a variety of pastries and desserts.
$59 per person.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Smith & Wollensky
Courtesy of Spoon PR/Smith & WollenskySmith & Wollensky’s ChateaubriandThey’re taking a different route at this waterfont restaurant at the tip of South Beach by serving the dinner menu all day on Easter Sunday.
Feast on pan seared foie gras, whiskey-cured gravlax with salmon, lamb chops with pesto and veal milanese with arugula. Don’t leave without ordering the coconut cake for dessert.
Smith & Wollensky, 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Steak 954
At Stephen Starr’s Steak 954 the a la carte menu includes the traditional brunch blend of savory lunch and sweeter breakfast dishes.
Crab and avocado benedict with tomato hollandaise ($18), the short rib benedict on potato pancake ($15) and vanilla French toast with dulce de leche ($14).
Steak 954, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
The Strand Bar & Grill at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Easter egg hunts every hour on the hour and live music by Miami Musicians Band are all part of the Easter brunch festivities.
Face it, though – you’re going for the food. A la carte choices include bucatini carbonara, sheep’s milk ricotta with gala apples, truffle honey and Strand toast and a green breakfast bowl.
Add on bottomless mimosas or rosé ($25 per person) or indulge in a decadent dessert buffet ($12 per person).
Noon to 3 p.m., The Strand Bar & Grill, 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Tamara's Bistro at National Hotel
Tamara’s Bistro is one of Miami Beach’s jewels. The Sunday jazz brunch features smooth tunes by Dave Attelan and The Magic Vocals and contemporary cuisine.
They’ve got the traditional stations with waffles and omelettes but also salmon puttanesca and mushroom risotto. $49 per person and an additional $20 for bottomless mimosas.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tamara’s Bistro, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Terra Mare
The lavish brunch at Terra Mare includes chilled appetizers, smoked salmon, gazpacho, roasted leg of lamb, frittatas, banana cream pie, French toast and playful rice krispies treats. Dine indoors or on the oceanside terrace.
Adults $75, kids $29.
Terra Mare, 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Terrazza at Shore Club
The Italian bistro with its lush greenery is the ideal spot for Easter brunch.
An assorted pizza station, charcuterie, carved prime rib, seared tuna, branzino and fettucini bolognese. There’s also a decadent dessert bar. Bottomless mimosas, Bellinis and sangria are included.
$59 per person, kids 12 and under $35.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Terraza at Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Three
The Norman Van Aken Wynwood spot has an open kitchen where up to four chefs cook in symphony to create his ambitious menu.
On Easter Sunday, they’re adding bay spice crusted crispy soft shell crab, Jamison Farm roast leg of lamb and desserts including cheesecake oriente and babas au rhum.
Three, 50 NW 24th St., Miami
Toro Toro at InterContinental Miami
The waterfront view from the InterContinental Miami is the perfect complement to the menu at Toro Toro for Easter.
Choose from a variety of starter plates, the salad bar, seafood and raw bar, rodizio, hot dishes and breads and desserts. Adults can enjoy unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys while the kids have fun with an Easter egg hunt, face painting and a petting zoo.
$75 for adults, $37 for kids.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Toro Toro, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
Vida at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
The Fontainebleau Miami Beach has no shortage of restaurants, and Vida is offering an expansive brunch on Easter Sunday.
Rotisserie, sous vide, breakfast and salad stations, woodstone pizza, carving station, breakfast items, tapas, charcuterie and raw bar.
The kids’ Easter egg hunt is from noon to 2 p.m.
Adults $68, $34 for kids
Noon to 4 p.m., Vida at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille
Inside the Riverside Hotel right on Las Olas Boulevard you can get your brunch on at Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille.
Brunch will feature a raw bar with fresh oysters, shrimp, a carving station with items like sliced tenderloin and more traditional selections like eggs Benedict along with endless dessert options.
Adults $69 per person, $39 for kids ages 5-12.
Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Zucca
Zucca is located inside the historic Hotel St. Michel in Coral Gables. The Easter brunch includes antipasto, ravioli, roasted kid (baby goat) and sweet Easter cake for dessert. Adults $65, kids $30.
11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Zucca,162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables